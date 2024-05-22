Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: BBRD) (FSE: N79) (OTCQB: BBCMF) ("Blackbird" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a ground exploration program to assess additional targets highlighted by the SkyTEM survey completed in the fall of 2023 at the Tyee Critical Metals Project which is located 130 km north of Havre St. Pierre in Quebec.

Highlights:

12 additional SkyTEM EM targets to be assessed

Drill collar locations to be assessed prior to commencement of 2024 drilling

24 Priority drill collars selected

Ground exploration planned for June 6 - 23

Figure 1. Map showing the location of the planned drill collars and new targes. The average grade of titanium occurrences is noted in table 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10130/210070_301e3ad1240038c5_001full.jpg

"The Company is pleased to announce the start of its 2024 exploration program," stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, Interim CEO of Blackbird Critical Metals. "While we continue to work towards receipt of the permits required for a maiden drilling program, the Company will seize an excellent opportunity to develop new targets as well as to further validate those that we assessed in the fall of 2023. This will ensure our drilling will be as efficient and cost-effective as possible in proving up the potential of the exciting titanium and nickel-copper occurrences on the Tyee Project."

Additional SkyTEM targets

Additional targets were generated from the second phase of the property-wide SkyTEM survey that was flown in 2023. Most targets appear geophysically similar to titanium occurrences discovered in 2023. However, 4 targets have good late time EM conductance and may correspond to nickel-copper sulphide mineralization. The targets will be assessed during two weeks of beep-mat prospecting based out of Havre-Saint-Pierre and are shown on figure 1.

Drill Collars

A total of 24 collars are plotted on figure 1. The drill collars are over 5 titanium targets and three nickel-copper targets. The drill holes in titanium occurrences are planned to assess the continuity of mineralization to depth and in some cases across the target widths. The drill holes in the nickel and copper occurrences are targeted to intersect the main conductor underneath gossanous outcrop with elevated nickel and copper grades. Average grades of the titanium targets are shown in table 1.

Table 1. Rock sample results, average grades over titanium occurrences Showings Samples (N) TiO 2 % V 2 O 5 % Sc g/t Cr 2 O 3 % NS Trend 8 31.56 0.30 34.88 0.16 East Nugget 3 34.09 0.30 39.33 0.26 Big TiO 5 35.92 0.30 39.60 0.25 St Laurent 9 29.82 0.29 34.33 0.19 St Denis East 3 36.35 0.31 40.00 0.16 St Denis West 3 23.82 0.20 29.33 0.15 Crescent 12 28.79 0.26 31.58 0.18 Little West 1 33.54 0.33 40.00 0.10

Corporate update

The Company also announces that it has extended its marketing contract with i2i Marketing Group LLC, previously announced on August 29, 2023. The extension will be for a period of three months or until fund exhaustion of US $100,000. The Company and i2i Marketing Group are at arm's length.

About the Tyee Critical Metals Project

The Tyee Critical Metals Project is a 100% owned 625 km2 critical metals project with surface mineralization of copper, nickel, cobalt, titanium, vanadium and scandium 130 km north of Havre St. Pierre in Quebec. There are no encumbrances or underlying NSR interests on the property.

The project covers a large portion of the Havre St. Pierre anorthosite complex. The HSP Complex is an intrusive suite of rocks to the north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec. The complex contains the Lac Tio titanium mine, the largest solid ilmenite deposit in the world, owned by Rio Tinto. This mine has been producing high grade titanium for the past 75 years and is located 100 km to the south of the Tyee Critical Metals Project.

Blackbird Critical Metals acquired the Tyee Critical Metals Project in 2022 and flew a property wide SkyTEM geophysical survey of over 3,500 line km at 200 m line spacing. The detailed geophysical data revealed over 60 conductive targets that were followed up with ground exploration. The ground exploration yielded 8 large occurrences of massive ilmenite with grades of up to 36% TiO 2 and 4 occurrences with nickel and copper mineralization of up to 0.75% Ni and 0.81% Cu in gossans.

Qualified person

Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackbird Critical Metals Corp.

Blackbird is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BBRD), the OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: BBCMF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N79). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical metal properties containing minerals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company owns 100% of the Tyee Critical Metals Project located in North-Eastern Quebec and has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo. | CEO

For further information please contact:

Focus Communications

Tel: +1 647 689 6041

Email: info@fcir.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210070