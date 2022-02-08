Log in
Blackbird : ￼Blackbird joins SRT Alliance for high quality, low latency video streaming over the internet

02/08/2022
Posted: 08/02/2022
8 February 2022, London - Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD; OTCQX:BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today announced that the Company has joined the SRT Alliance, a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport.

The move is in line with Blackbird's commitment to support open standards and the reliability of video creation and distribution. SRT allows for the use of unpredictable networks for content delivery and protects against packet loss, as well as provides secure encryption for high value content.

Streaming over public networks can also reduce the costs of private infrastructure. Any organization working with SRT inputs can now use Blackbird to enjoy all the efficiencies of the platform including total production flexibility, faster content creation, lower total cost of ownership and significantly less carbon emissions compared to on premise and cloud based video editing workflows.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, has more than 500 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), the fastest growing open source streaming project. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, which enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.

Huw Dymond, Director of Product and Operations, Blackbird said: "Blackbird sits at the core of our customers' video creation and publishing workflows and as a leader in internet based and cloud native video editing we are proud to join the SRT Alliance. Integration of the SRT protocol is complete and as such the benefits of security and resilience it can bring for customers looking to leverage SRT for their workflows now have a seamless bridge from live streaming to the power of our cloud native editing platform."

Peter Maag, CMO & EVP Strategic Partnerships, Haivision said: "Blackbird is revolutionizing the creative process with cloud native editorial workflows. Haivision originally developed SRT for point-to-point transmission to replace satellite to fuel broadcast facilities using low cost everyday networks from remote locations. The continued adoption of SRT by leading platforms like Blackbird further cements the protocol as a critical enabler for the latest cloud workflows that are very much in demand today."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, EVS, Eurovision Sport, A+E Networks, BT, NHL, Eleven Sports, Cheddar News, the U.S Department of State and 80 local US news stations with TownNews.

Disclaimer

Blackbird plc published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
