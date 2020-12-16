Log in
Blackbird : Object Matrix partners with Blackbird for efficient cloud video editing

12/16/2020 | 04:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Posted: 16/12/2020

16 December 2020, London - Object Matrix, the leading provider of object storage solutions to the media industry, has partnered with Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of the multi award-winning cloud video editing platform, Blackbird.

The partnership includes the integration of Object Matrix's MatrixStore, the on-prem and cloud storage platform, with Blackbird, the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud video editing and publishing platform.

Using Blackbird's browser-based editing toolset, production teams can easily create clips, highlights and longer form content, even with limited bandwidth. By integrating with MatrixStore, organisations are able to keep content secure and protected, whilst ensuring easy access and discoverability at all times. Blackbird also enables media assets to be seamlessly published in high quality outputs to multiple digital channels including social, OTT and web as well as passed back to MatrixStore.

Jonathan Morgan, CEO, Object Matrix, commented: 'This year has been challenging for many media companies. Tools that enable remote working within the cloud are more important than ever, enabling video teams to work effectively, no matter where they are based. Integrating with Blackbird will give our customers true cloud native video editing and publishing capabilities, enabling them to access, enrich and distribute their content faster and at a much lower total cost of ownership.'

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: 'Our goal of making Blackbird fully interoperable with other best-of-breed solutions continues at pace. By pairing our solution with MatrixStore, we can ensure our customers stay in control of their entire archive. MatrixStore makes protecting, finding and sharing content easier than ever, empowering creativity and collaboration between global teams.'

Disclaimer

Blackbird plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
