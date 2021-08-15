Blackbird : Streann Media and Blackbird team up to disrupt remote live streaming production

16 August 2021, Miami and London - Streann Media, the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform, and Blackbird, the multi award-winning cloud native video editing and publishing platform have joined forces to bring content providers a more efficient way to produce live events remotely.

'Remote production is booming, and we are thrilled to join forces with Blackbird, as this partnership will bring clients the state-of-the-art live streaming tools they need to take their content creation strategy to a whole new level!' commented Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann.

Using the combined technology of both companies, content providers will be able to produce live events with the best tools, speeding up the production process and engaging viewers with enriched live and video on-demand content. The integration delivers a very powerful combined solution for successful OTT deployments, especially if live streaming is in play.

Specifically, Streann and Blackbird together enable production teams to send reliable, high-quality video from anywhere and remotely edit, enrich and publish their live and VOD content to any destination. This ensures a seamless, consistent user experience for the end-user. Streann Media has already delivered several deployments for global sports events - enabling lower production costs and lower carbon emissions through remote production.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, added: 'We're excited to add Streann, another innovative and fast growing media company to Blackbird's growing partner list. Blackbird will enable users across Latin America to reversion, enrich and publish content across a range of genres and to many digital, streaming, and broadcast platforms. We are very much looking forward to working with their team.'