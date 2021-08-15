Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Blackbird plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBT   GB0004740477

BLACKBIRD PLC

(FBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackbird : Streann Media and Blackbird team up to disrupt remote live streaming production

08/15/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Posted: 15/08/2021

16 August 2021, Miami and London - Streann Media, the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform, and Blackbird, the multi award-winning cloud native video editing and publishing platform have joined forces to bring content providers a more efficient way to produce live events remotely.

'Remote production is booming, and we are thrilled to join forces with Blackbird, as this partnership will bring clients the state-of-the-art live streaming tools they need to take their content creation strategy to a whole new level!' commented Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann.

Using the combined technology of both companies, content providers will be able to produce live events with the best tools, speeding up the production process and engaging viewers with enriched live and video on-demand content. The integration delivers a very powerful combined solution for successful OTT deployments, especially if live streaming is in play.

Specifically, Streann and Blackbird together enable production teams to send reliable, high-quality video from anywhere and remotely edit, enrich and publish their live and VOD content to any destination. This ensures a seamless, consistent user experience for the end-user. Streann Media has already delivered several deployments for global sports events - enabling lower production costs and lower carbon emissions through remote production.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, added: 'We're excited to add Streann, another innovative and fast growing media company to Blackbird's growing partner list. Blackbird will enable users across Latin America to reversion, enrich and publish content across a range of genres and to many digital, streaming, and broadcast platforms. We are very much looking forward to working with their team.'

Disclaimer

Blackbird plc published this content on 15 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKBIRD PLC
12:22pBLACKBIRD : Streann Media and Blackbird team up to disrupt remote live streaming..
PU
08/12PROSTEMICS : California weed supplier HERBL in talks to go public via SPAC merge..
RE
08/09ATLASSIAN : Australian startup Dovetail set for expansion as valuation hits $100..
RE
08/05TVU Networks Partners with Blackbird Plc to Integrate Cloud-Native, Real-Time..
CI
08/04BLACKBIRD : TVU Networks Partners with Blackbird to Integrate Cloud-Native, Real..
AQ
08/04BLACKBIRD : TVU Networks partners with Blackbird to integrate cloud native, real..
PU
07/28BLACKBIRD : London-Listed Blackbird Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market in US
MT
07/28BLACKBIRD : commences trading on the OTCQX Market
PU
07/19BLACKBIRD : Applies For Cross-Trading On OTCQX Best Market In US
MT
07/19BLACKBIRD : Application accepted to join the OTCQX Market
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,57 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net income 2020 -1,88 M -2,61 M -2,61 M
Net cash 2020 6,25 M 8,66 M 8,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 110 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2019 45,8x
EV / Sales 2020 38,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart BLACKBIRD PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackbird plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBIRD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,33 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ian McDonough Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James White Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Director
Andrew Bentley Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen B. Streater Executive Director, Director-R&D
David Peter Main Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBIRD PLC65.61%152
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.67%2 200 736
SEA LIMITED54.09%160 849
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.31%105 493
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.50%85 042
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE44.12%74 313