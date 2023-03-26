Thai man becomes Phuket's fastest joint-roller

Ativat Janmuangthai beat other cannabis enthusiasts to become the faster joint-roller in Phuket

(Saksorn Sotornkittirat / Owner, Blackbird Phuket Cannabis Store) "He's been rolling joints for five years, he can even roll joints blindfolded. He's very fast."

As the Phuket Cannabis Cup competition winner, Janmuangthai was also awarded a trophy and a cash prize

(Poonwarit Wangpatravanich / Organizer of the Cannabis Cup) "So, the contest is, everyone has to roll a joint but the joint has to weigh one gram from cannabis flower, and he roll the fastest and (it) smoke as the smoothest, which we have 5,000 baht prize money. Nothing big, you know, just for fun."

Thailand became the first southeast Asian country to decriminalize cannabis in 2022