  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Blackbird plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBT   GB0004740477

BLACKBIRD PLC

(FBT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:20 2023-03-24 pm EDT
8.400 GBX   +5.00%
03/22Blackbird annual loss narrows as revenue rises, starts 2023 "strongly"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai man becomes Phuket's fastest joint-roller

03/26/2023 | 10:53am EDT
STORY: Ready, set, roll! This Thai man has just rolled a perfect joint in 43 seconds

Locator: Phuket, Thailand

Ativat Janmuangthai beat other cannabis enthusiasts to become the faster joint-roller in Phuket

(Saksorn Sotornkittirat / Owner, Blackbird Phuket Cannabis Store) "He's been rolling joints for five years, he can even roll joints blindfolded. He's very fast."

As the Phuket Cannabis Cup competition winner, Janmuangthai was also awarded a trophy and a cash prize

(Poonwarit Wangpatravanich / Organizer of the Cannabis Cup) "So, the contest is, everyone has to roll a joint but the joint has to weigh one gram from cannabis flower, and he roll the fastest and (it) smoke as the smoothest, which we have 5,000 baht prize money. Nothing big, you know, just for fun."

Thailand became the first southeast Asian country to decriminalize cannabis in 2022


© Reuters 2023
All news about BLACKBIRD PLC
03/22Blackbird annual loss narrows as revenue rises, starts 2023 "strongly"
AN
03/22Earnings Flash (BIRD.L) BLACKBIRD Reports FY22 Revenue GBP2.8M
MT
03/22Earnings Flash (BIRD.L) BLACKBIRD Posts FY22 Loss GBX-0.52
MT
03/22Blackbird plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/20Nightingale Intelligent Systems Joins Forces for Security Drone Integration
MT
01/12"Lord of the Dance" Flatley treated for "aggressive" form of cancer
RE
2022Blackbird unveils new technology licensing partnership
AQ
2022Blackbird unveils new technology licensing partnership
EQ
Financials
Sales 2022 2,85 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net income 2022 -1,92 M -2,34 M -2,34 M
Net cash 2022 9,98 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 48,6x
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart BLACKBIRD PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackbird plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBIRD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,08
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ian McDonough Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James White Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Director
Andrew Bentley Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen B. Streater Executive Director, Director-R&D
David Peter Main Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBIRD PLC-42.07%38
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.99%2 088 508
SYNOPSYS INC.17.94%57 351
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.29%55 866
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.06%52 625
SEA LIMITED58.33%46 276
