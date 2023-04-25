Blackboxstocks : Emerging growth company ☒ - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 25, 2023

BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-41051 45-3598066 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File No.) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1485, Dallas, Texas75240

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (972) 726-9203

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share BLBX The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 25, 2023, Blackboxstocks Inc. (the "Company") received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The notification stated that Nasdaq has determined that from April 11, 2023 through April 24, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Nasdaq concluded that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and that this matter is now closed.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: April 25, 2023

BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC. By: /s/ Gust Kepler Gust Kepler, President and Chief Executive Officer

blkbx20230425_8k.htm