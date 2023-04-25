Advanced search
    BLBX   US09229E3036

BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.

(BLBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:54:10 2023-04-25 pm EDT
2.850 USD   -2.06%
01:45pBlackboxstocks : Emerging growth company ☒ - Form 8-K
PU
01:40pBlackboxstocks Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24Blackboxstocks Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
Blackboxstocks : Emerging growth company ☒ - Form 8-K

04/25/2023 | 01:45pm EDT
blkbx20230425_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 25, 2023
BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada
001-41051
45-3598066
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File No.)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1485, Dallas, Texas75240
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (972) 726-9203
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
BLBX
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On April 25, 2023, Blackboxstocks Inc. (the "Company") received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The notification stated that Nasdaq has determined that from April 11, 2023 through April 24, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Nasdaq concluded that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and that this matter is now closed.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: April 25, 2023
BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.
By:
/s/ Gust Kepler
Gust Kepler, President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Blackboxstocks Inc. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 17:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
