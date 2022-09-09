Blackboxstocks : H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference -- September 12-14, 2022 – PDF

Advanced search
BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.

(BLBX)
09-09-2022
1.020 USD   +5.72%
Blackboxstocks : H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference -- September 12-14, 2022

09/09/2022
Investor Presentation

September 2022

NASDAQ: BLBX

Forward-Looking Statement

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "expect," "seek," "predict," "continue," "possible," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and the Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward statements, as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

NASDAQ: BLBX

What is Blackbox?

Proprietary hybrid FinTech and social media platform

Provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all experience levels

Employs predictive technology enhanced by AI which strives to level the playing field for retail traders

Fully automated, user-friendly stock and options flow scanners

Robust education program including live calendared classes with a broad curriculum

Subscription-based Software as a Service

("SaaS") business model

NASDAQ: BLBX

Unique Functionality

Gamers live stream their online games in real time

Followers can view, listen and chat with broadcaster and other viewers

Followers can learn methods and strategies to master various video games

Traders live stream their stock charts and real time analytics

Followers can view, listen and chat with broadcaster and other viewers

Followers can learn trading methods and strategies from the broadcaster

  • Fully interactive chat and social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard
  • Allows our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network
  • Live audio/screenshare feature that enables our members to broadcast on their own channels
  • Growing community of members that spans over 42 countries

NASDAQ: BLBX

Analytics and Features

Standard Market Features

Proprietary Features

Real Time NYSE/NASDAQ Market Data

Volatility Indicator

Real Time OPRA Options Trade Data

Real Time Algorithm-Driven Stock Alerts

Streaming News Feed - Fly on the Wall

Symbol Specific Alert Criteria

Options News and Upgrades/Downgrades

Broadcast Enabled Social Media

Institutional Grade Charts

Options Heatmap

Earnings and Dividend Dates

Pre-Configured Pre/Post Market Scanners

Daily Advancers / Decliners Scanner

Stock and Option Volume Ratio Scanner

Members Only Live Audio

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blackboxstocks Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 21:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
