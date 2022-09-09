Blackboxstocks : H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference -- September 12-14, 2022 – PDF
09/09/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Investor Presentation
September 2022
Forward-Looking Statement
This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "expect," "seek," "predict," "continue," "possible," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, and the Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward statements, as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
What is Blackbox?
Proprietary hybrid FinTech and social media platform
Provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all experience levels
Employs predictive technology enhanced by AI which strives to level the playing field for retail traders
Fully automated, user-friendly stock and options flow scanners
Robust education program including live calendared classes with a broad curriculum
Subscription-based Software as a Service
("SaaS") business model
Unique Functionality
Gamers live stream their online games in real time
Followers can view, listen and chat with broadcaster and other viewers
Followers can learn methods and strategies to master various video games
Traders live stream their stock charts and real time analytics
Followers can view, listen and chat with broadcaster and other viewers
Followers can learn trading methods and strategies from the broadcaster
Fully interactive chat and social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard
Allows our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network
Live audio/screenshare feature that enables our members to broadcast on their own channels
Growing community of members that spans over 42 countries
Analytics and Features
Standard Market Features
Proprietary Features
Real Time NYSE/NASDAQ Market Data
Volatility Indicator
Real Time OPRA Options Trade Data
• Real Time Algorithm-Driven Stock Alerts
Streaming News Feed - Fly on the Wall
• Symbol Specific Alert Criteria
Options News and Upgrades/Downgrades
• Broadcast Enabled Social Media
Institutional Grade Charts
Options Heatmap
Earnings and Dividend Dates
Pre-Configured Pre/Post Market Scanners
Daily Advancers / Decliners Scanner
Stock and Option Volume Ratio Scanner
Members Only Live Audio
