    BLBX   US09229E2046

BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.

(BLBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
1.300 USD   -5.11%
04:41pBLACKBOXSTOCKS : Jackson Hole Speech
PU
08/15Blackboxstocks Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/15Earnings Flash (BLBX) BLACKBOXSTOCKS Reports Q2 Revenue $1.4M
MT
Blackboxstocks : Jackson Hole Speech

08/26/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Jackson Hole Speech

MARKET OVERVIEW
Happy Friday everyone, I hope you are making excellent data-informed trading decisions and profiting handsomely. This week featured a downturn, The TSLA stock split, big news regarding student loan forgiveness, and Chairman Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

TA CORNER
Last week, the vaunted SPY ETF was a rocket ride back to the $430 dollar level. On the daily chart, if you apply the 8 EMA it is clear that SPY has been bouncing off the 8 as dynamic support since mid July. It only briefly dipped below it a couple of days and immediately bounced and/or gapped up immediately the next day. Then came last Friday. On that day, after a strong early week and a choppy midweek, it closed notably below the 8 EMA. This Monday featured a big gap down open with two days snaking within a narrow range. Thursday featured a bigger move up to approach the 8. At close on Thursday, the question was if the 8 will serve as resistance or will the upcoming Powell speech at Jackson Hole propel it back over. As it turned out, Friday opened a little down as the highly anticipated speech approached and afterward…the 8 served as resistance indeed post-speech (more in that in a bit). Ultimately, SPY closed bright red, erasing mid-week gains and casting the daily chart in more of a bearish tint.

INSIDE THE BOX
Our traders and moderators had some range this week, and many profitable play opportunities were to be found. Alerts on TSLA, PINS, BABA, RKT, and more happened this week and our discussion forums were discussing the Tesla split. The shares opened on Thursday trading on the 3 for 1 split adjusted basis making the stock more accessible for many traders. In the summer of 2020, Tesla split 5 for 1. The market often responds positively to splits, and Tesla finished that day up just over 2%.

There was also a lot of discussion about the Biden administration's decision to forgive a portion of student loans for certain borrowers. Individuals making less than $125,000 and couples making less than $250,000 can apply to have $10,000 of their student loan balance forgiven. Also, if they received Pell Grants while an undergraduate, they can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. The payment pause was also extended through the end of this year. Student loan payments will commence in January of 2023. Discussion regarding how this might affect the market is interesting, and this was discussed in various rooms of our Discord Server.

And there was discussion regarding Chairman Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The market closed rather strongly on Thursday. The speech was on Friday, August 26th, at 10 am. There was heavy anticipation and hope that he might signal any clues to the upcoming rate hike in September being either .5 or .75 basis points. There is heavy speculation regarding this as the inflationary environment has been discussed and debated ad nauseam in market circles. However, as it turned out, during the speech he told investors to expect some pain as The Fed continues to use its available tools to attack inflation. He warned against lifting measures prematurely, the market violently reacted, and Friday was a blood red day.

Thank you for reading the blog, and I hope you have a great weekend. See you next Friday.

Disclaimer

Blackboxstocks Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 20:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,93 M
Net income 2022 -4,23 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 56,3%
