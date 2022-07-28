Log in
    BLBX   US09229E2046

BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.

(BLBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:56 2022-07-28 pm EDT
1.280 USD   +2.42%
BLACKBOXSTOCKS : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Blackboxstocks' Share Price Is Better Than Attractive, It's A Second Chance At Levels Once Reserved For The Investment Unicorns...Here's Why ($BLBX)
AQ
Blackboxstocks : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
blkbx20220727_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 26, 2022
BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada
001-41051
45-3598066
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File No.)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1485, Dallas, Texas75240
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (972) 726-9203
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
BLBX
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.08.
Shareholder Director Nominations.
To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.
Item 8.01.
Other Events.
The Board of Directors of Blackboxstocks Inc. (the "Company") has determined that the date of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") will be October 7, 2022. Time and location information for the 2022 Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting, which will be filed prior to the 2022 Annual Meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting will be August 23, 2022. Because the Company did not hold an annual meeting of stockholders in 2021, the Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to provide the due dates for the submission of any qualified stockholder proposals or qualified stockholder director nominations.
In accordance with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), any stockholder proposal intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must be delivered to, or mailed to and received at, the Company's principal executive offices located at 5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1485, Dallas, Texas 75240, Attention: Secretary, on or before the close of business on August 11, 2022, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and distribute its proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting. In addition to complying with this deadline, stockholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must also comply with all applicable SEC rules, including Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act.
Pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), any stockholder seeking to raise a proposal outside the processes of Exchange Act Rule 14a-8 or make a director nomination for consideration at the 2022 Annual Meeting must comply with the requirements of the Bylaws, including delivering such proposals and/or nominations to the principal executive offices of the Company located at 5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1485, Dallas, Texas 75240, Attention: Secretary, no later than the close of business on August 11, 2022. Any stockholder proposal or nomination received after such time will be considered untimely and will not be considered at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Any stockholder proposal or director nomination must also comply with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and the Bylaws, as applicable.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: July 28, 2022
BLACKBOXSTOCKS INC.
By:
/s/ Gust Kepler
Gust Kepler, President and Chief
Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Blackboxstocks Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 19:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
