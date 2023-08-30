Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC - Gloucester-based venture capital trust interested in technology businesses - Reports net asset value per share as at June 30 of 93.85 pence, up from 93.19p a year prior. Capital reserve as at June 30 surges to GBP1.6 million from GBP685,000 a year earlier. Looking ahead, Chair Peter Hewitt says the manager reports a healthy pipeline of potential new businesses " with excellent growth potential for future investment. Coupled with the good performance of the existing portfolio, and continued strong inflows, it suggests that the future prospects for the company remain positive despite the wider economic uncertainty."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

