Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. BlackGold Natural Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    41H   SG1AH0000001

BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(41H)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Signing of Supplemental Deed - Proposed Acquisition of Tengri Coal and Energy Pte. Limited

06/11/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 199704544C)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

SUPPLEMENTAL DEED TO THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF TENGRI COAL AND ENERGY PTE. LIMITED

1. INTRODUCTION

  1. The Board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of BlackGold Natural Resources Limited
    (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 28 May 2021 in relation to the conditional sale and purchase agreement ("Sale and Purchase Agreement") entered into between the Company and MGL
    Development Pte. Ltd. (collectively with the Company, the "Parties") for the proposed acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Tengri Coal and Energy Pte. Limited by the Company ("SPA Announcement").
  2. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the SPA Announcement.
  3. Further to the SPA Announcement, the Board wishes to announce that the Parties have on 11 June 2021 entered into a supplemental deed ("Supplemental Deed") to amend the Sale and Purchase Agreement on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Supplemental Deed, which is supplemental to the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

2. EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR PLACEMENT EXERCISE

  1. As announced in the SPA Announcement, under the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Company shall, inter alia, complete the Placement Exercise of new Shares for an aggregate of up to S$5,000,000, as soon as reasonably practicable, but in any case, within 21 days of the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (i.e., by 11 June 2021) (or such other date as may be agreed between the Parties in writing). The completion of the Placement Exercise is also a condition precedent to the completion of the Proposed Acquisition.
  2. Under the terms of the Supplemental Deed, the Parties have agreed that the Placement Exercise shall be completed as soon as reasonably practicable, but in any case, by 11 August 2021.
  3. Except to the extent supplemented, varied or amended by the provisions of the Supplemental Deed, the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement remain in full force and effect.

3. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION

A copy of the Supplemental Deed will be made available for inspection during normal business hours at the registered office of the Company at 7 Temasek Boulevard, #08-07 Suntec Tower 1

1

Singapore, Singapore 038987 for a period of three (3) months from the date of this announcement.

4. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this announcement and confirm after making all reasonable enquiries that to the best of their knowledge and belief, this announcement constitutes full and true disclosure of all material facts about the Proposed Acquisition, the Company and its subsidiaries, and the Directors are not aware of any facts the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading. Where information in this announcement has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from those sources and/or reproduced in this announcement in its proper form and context.

5. CAUTION IN TRADING

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in trading their shares as there is no certainty or assurance as at the date of this announcement that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed. The Company will make the necessary announcements when there are further developments on the Proposed Acquisition. Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully, and should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

By Order of the Board

Soh Sai Kiang

Independent Non-Executive Chairman

11 June 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in compliance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Pong Chen Yih, Chief Operating Officer, at 7 Temasek Boulevard, #18- 03B Suntec Tower 1, Singapore 038987, telephone (65) 6950 2188.

2

Disclaimer

Blackgold Natural Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
08:16aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Signing of Supplemental Deed - Proposed Acqu..
PU
05/28Singapore Shares Close Higher; BlackGold Jumps 12% on Reverse Takeover Deal
MT
05/28BlackGold Agrees $755 Million Reverse Takeover of Mongolian Mining Group; Sha..
MT
05/17BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES'  : Net Loss Expands Marginally in Q1 as Sales Drop ..
MT
04/14BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES  : Working on Terminating Possible Acquisition by In..
MT
04/08BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES  : Eyes Purchase of Mongolian Coal Miner for Nearly ..
MT
03/02BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES  : Loss Widens in 2020
MT
2020MARKET CHATTER : S Lad's Due Diligence on Possible BlackGold Natural Acquisition..
MT
2020DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Cessation of Substantial Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,65 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,02 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,46 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 13,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackGold Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Rinaldi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suherman Budiono Chief Financial Officer
Sai Kiang Soh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lili Haryanto Director-Operations
Bangun Madong P. Samosir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKGOLD NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.50%14
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED19.73%60 304
GLENCORE PLC37.30%59 945
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED31.58%18 637
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED112.88%13 404
COAL INDIA LIMITED15.54%13 192