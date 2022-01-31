Log in
    BHWB   US09237E2046

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC.

(BHWB)
Blackhawk Bancorp : 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Statements

01/31/2022 | 10:30am EST
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED)

December 31,

December 31,

Assets

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$

10,846

$

12,012

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions

55,721

42,119

Total cash and cash equivalents

66,567

54,131

Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions

2,161

4,159

Equity securities at fair value

2,553

2,517

Securities available-for-sale

504,341

349,565

Loans held for sale

2,585

6,096

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,150

2,150

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $11,125 and $10,764

at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

696,292

662,225

Premises and equipment, net

20,778

20,254

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,628

12,018

Mortgage servicing rights

3,833

3,409

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

11,440

11,126

Other assets

17,227

13,949

Total assets

$

1,341,555

$

1,141,599

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

380,601

$

268,866

Interest-bearing

816,440

718,388

Total deposits

1,197,041

987,254

Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

20,155

5,155

Senior secured term note

11,278

12,833

Other borrowings

5,000

14,000

Other liabilities

6,985

10,602

Total liabilities

1,240,459

1,029,844

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

3,479,069 and 3,435,348 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

35

35

Additional paid-in capital

35,890

35,062

Retained earnings

81,987

69,676

Treasury stock, 630,991 and 62,999 shares at cost as of December 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively

(18,952)

(941)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,136

7,923

Total stockholders' equity

101,096

111,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,341,555

$

1,141,599

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

32,832

$

33,441

Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

7,269

6,328

Tax-exempt

1,550

1,451

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

183

276

Total interest income

41,834

41,496

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

1,576

2,840

Interest on subordinated debentures

548

182

Interest on senior secured term note

412

498

Interest on other borrowings

21

127

Total interest expense

2,557

3,647

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

39,277

37,849

Provision for loan losses

500

7,600

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

38,777

30,249

Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

3,041

3,035

Net gain on sale of loans

8,592

11,080

Net loan servicing income

681

(431)

Debit card interchange fees

4,559

3,738

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale

-

535

Net other gains (losses)

106

-

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insura

314

310

Change in value of equity securities

(28)

70

Other

1,739

1,347

Total noninterest income

19,004

19,684

Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

24,008

21,948

Occupancy and equipment

4,656

4,278

Data processing

2,614

2,383

Debit card processing and issuance

1,950

1,584

Advertising and marketing

425

297

Amortization of core deposit intangible

390

437

Professional fees

1,660

1,531

Office Supplies

371

363

Telephone

568

577

Other

3,355

2,655

Total noninterest expenses

39,997

36,053

Income before income taxes

17,784

13,880

Provision for income taxes

4,165

3,033

Net income

$

13,619

$

10,847

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

4.47

$

3.25

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

4.47

3.25

Dividends Per Common Share

0.44

0.44

Net Interest Margin (1)

3.27%

3.82%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

68.63%

63.14%

Return on Assets

1.06%

1.02%

Return on Common Equity

12.99%

10.35%

  1. Non-GAAPPresentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
  2. The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable

Tax-exempt

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

Total interest income

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

Interest on subordinated debentures

Interest on senior secured term note

Interest on other borrowings

Total interest expense

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

Provision for loan losses

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts Net gain on sale of loans

Net loan servicing income Debit card interchange fees

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale Net other gains (losses)

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance Other

Total noninterest income

Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

Occupancy and equipment

Data processing

Debit card processing and issuance

Advertising and marketing

Amortization of intangibles

Professional fees

Office Supplies

Telephone

Other

Total noninterest expenses

Income before income taxes

Provision for income taxes

Net income

Key Ratios

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

$

7,876

$

8,180

$

8,621

$

8,155

$

8,079

1,960

1,830

1,759

1,721

1,598

369

419

378

384

384

33

61

48

41

33

10,238

10,490

10,806

10,301

10,094

319

421

421

415

458

196

195

117

41

41

98

103

104

107

113

-

-

-

20

40

613

719

642

583

652

9,625

9,771

10,164

9,718

9,442

-

-

-

500

1,715

9,625

9,771

10,164

9,218

7,727

901

787

663

690

781

1,865

2,147

2,217

2,362

3,572

186

90

36

369

(177)

1,168

1,146

1,218

1,027

979

-

-

-

-

428

5

52

7

42

-

77

78

72

87

75

317

457

479

458

310

4,519

4,757

4,692

5,035

5,968

6,403

6,118

5,753

5,734

5,851

1,109

1,273

1,092

1,182

986

694

689

641

591

683

533

489

503

425

384

115

141

70

99

75

95

96

96

104

107

436

434

399

390

373

127

74

93

77

90

143

139

144

141

140

850

865

673

968

637

10,505

10,318

9,464

9,711

9,326

3,639

4,210

5,392

4,542

4,369

728

988

1,337

1,112

1,021

$

2,911

$

3,222

$

4,055

$

3,430

$

3,348

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.02

$

1.13

$

1.30

$

1.02

$

1.00

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

1.02

1.13

1.30

1.02

1.00

Dividends Per Common Share

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Book Value Per Common Share

35.50

35.29

34.97

32.95

33.14

Tangible Book Value Per Share

31.41

31.17

30.81

29.40

29.57

Number of Shares Outstanding

2,848,078

2,848,078

2,842,828

3,359,613

3,372,349

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

2,848,109

2,848,109

3,118,265

3,372,684

3,360,579

Net Interest Margin (1)

3.12%

3.11%

3.37%

3.52%

3.63%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

73.75%

70.70%

63.28%

65.53%

61.80%

Return on Assets

0.89%

0.96%

1.26%

1.16%

1.20%

Return on Common Equity

11.41%

12.57%

15.74%

12.44%

12.08%

  1. Non-GAAPPresentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
  2. The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED)

As of

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$

10,846

$

16,536

$

16,418

$

15,108

$

12,012

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other

57,882

104,722

140,073

50,199

46,278

Securities

506,894

472,472

448,072

379,187

352,082

Net loans/leases

698,877

658,323

666,738

700,399

668,321

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,628

11,723

11,819

11,914

12,018

Other assets

55,428

54,218

53,629

50,826

50,888

Total assets

$

1,341,555

$

1,317,994

$

1,336,749

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

Deposits

$

1,197,041

$

1,169,085

$

1,188,997

$

1,068,197

$

987,254

Subordinated debentures

20,155

20,155

20,155

5,155

5,155

Senior secured term note

11,278

11,667

12,056

12,445

12,833

Borrowings

5,000

5,000

5,000

4,000

14,000

Other liabilities

6,985

11,585

11,131

7,138

10,602

Stockholders' equity

101,096

100,502

99,410

110,698

111,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,341,555

$

1,317,994

$

1,336,749

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

ASSET QUALITY DATA

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Amounts in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Non-accrual loans

$

5,430

$

7,827

$

8,228

$

6,361

$

7,013

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-

-

-

-

-

Troubled debt restructures - accruing

1,843

1,975

1,958

1,996

2,057

Total nonperforming loans

$

7,273

$

9,802

$

10,186

$

8,357

$

9,070

Other real estate owned

24

-

-

-

1

Total nonperforming assets

$

7,297

$

9,802

$

10,186

$

8,357

$

9,071

Total loans

$

710,002

$

669,547

$

677,967

$

711,515

$

679,085

Allowance for loan losses

11,125

11,224

11,229

11,116

10,764

Loans, less allowance for loan losses

$

698,877

$

658,323

$

666,738

$

700,399

$

668,321

Nonperforming Assets to total Assets

0.54%

0.74%

0.76%

0.69%

0.79%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.02%

1.46%

1.50%

1.17%

1.34%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.57%

1.68%

1.66%

1.56%

1.59%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

153.0%

114.5%

110.2%

133.0%

118.7%

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Beginning Balance

$

11,224

$

11,229

$

11,116

$

10,764

$

9,943

Provision

-

-

-

500

1,715

Loans charged off

181

103

61

582

1,334

Loan recoveries

82

98

174

434

440

Net charge-offs

99

5

(113)

148

894

Ending Balance

$

11,125

$

11,224

$

11,229

$

11,116

$

10,764

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Amounts in thousands)

(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Interest-bearing deposits and other

$

90,300

$

183

0.20%

$

31,899

$

276

0.86%

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

387,361

7,269

1.88%

247,389

6,328

2.56%

Tax-exempt investment securities

52,435

1,550

3.76%

46,594

1,451

4.01%

Total Investment securities

439,796

8,819

2.10%

293,983

7,779

2.79%

Loans

683,859

32,832

4.80%

675,466

33,441

4.95%

Total Earning Assets

$

1,213,955

$

41,834

3.48%

$

1,001,348

$

41,496

4.19%

Allowance for loan losses

(11,180)

(9,535)

Cash and due from banks

16,640

16,453

Other assets

60,379

58,475

Total Assets

$

1,279,794

$

1,066,741

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

299,213

$

636

0.21%

$

281,053

$

807

0.29%

Savings and money market deposits

400,323

366

0.09%

318,169

676

0.21%

Time deposits

78,553

574

0.73%

97,747

1,357

1.39%

Total interest bearing deposits

778,089

1,576

0.20%

696,969

2,840

0.41%

Subordinated debentures

14,689

548

3.73%

5,155

182

3.53%

Borrowings

18,928

433

2.29%

34,227

625

1.83%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$

811,706

$

2,557

0.32%

$

736,351

$

3,647

0.50%

Interest Rate Spread

3.16%

3.69%

Noninterest checking accounts

356,227

218,254

Other liabilities

6,995

7,357

Total liabilities

1,174,928

961,962

Total Stockholders' equity

104,866

104,779

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$

1,279,794

$

1,066,741

Net Interest Income/Margin

$

39,277

3.27%

$

37,849

3.82%

  1. Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
