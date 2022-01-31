Blackhawk Bancorp : 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Statements

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions
55,721
42,119
Total cash and cash equivalents
66,567
54,131
Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions
2,161
4,159
Equity securities at fair value
2,553
2,517
Securities available-for-sale
504,341
349,565
Loans held for sale
2,585
6,096
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
2,150
2,150
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $11,125 and $10,764
at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
696,292
662,225
Premises and equipment, net
20,778
20,254
Goodwill and core deposit intangible
11,628
12,018
Mortgage servicing rights
3,833
3,409
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
11,440
11,126
Other assets
17,227
13,949
Total assets
$
1,341,555
$
1,141,599
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
380,601
$
268,866
Interest-bearing
816,440
718,388
Total deposits
1,197,041
987,254
Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at
December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
20,155
5,155
Senior secured term note
11,278
12,833
Other borrowings
5,000
14,000
Other liabilities
6,985
10,602
Total liabilities
1,240,459
1,029,844
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
3,479,069 and 3,435,348 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively
35
35
Additional paid-in capital
35,890
35,062
Retained earnings
81,987
69,676
Treasury stock, 630,991 and 62,999 shares at cost as of December 31, 2021
and December 31, 2020, respectively
(18,952)
(941)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,136
7,923
Total stockholders' equity
101,096
111,755
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,341,555
$
1,141,599
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
32,832
$
33,441
Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
7,269
6,328
Tax-exempt
1,550
1,451
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
183
276
Total interest income
41,834
41,496
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
1,576
2,840
Interest on subordinated debentures
548
182
Interest on senior secured term note
412
498
Interest on other borrowings
21
127
Total interest expense
2,557
3,647
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
39,277
37,849
Provision for loan losses
500
7,600
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
38,777
30,249
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
3,041
3,035
Net gain on sale of loans
8,592
11,080
Net loan servicing income
681
(431)
Debit card interchange fees
4,559
3,738
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
-
535
Net other gains (losses)
106
-
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insura
314
310
Change in value of equity securities
(28)
70
Other
1,739
1,347
Total noninterest income
19,004
19,684
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
24,008
21,948
Occupancy and equipment
4,656
4,278
Data processing
2,614
2,383
Debit card processing and issuance
1,950
1,584
Advertising and marketing
425
297
Amortization of core deposit intangible
390
437
Professional fees
1,660
1,531
Office Supplies
371
363
Telephone
568
577
Other
3,355
2,655
Total noninterest expenses
39,997
36,053
Income before income taxes
17,784
13,880
Provision for income taxes
4,165
3,033
Net income
$
13,619
$
10,847
Key Ratios
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
4.47
$
3.25
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
4.47
3.25
Dividends Per Common Share
0.44
0.44
Net Interest Margin (1)
3.27%
3.82%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
68.63%
63.14%
Return on Assets
1.06%
1.02%
Return on Common Equity
12.99%
10.35%
Non-GAAPPresentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable
Tax-exempt
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
Total interest income
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
Interest on subordinated debentures
Interest on senior secured term note
Interest on other borrowings
Total interest expense
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
Provision for loan losses
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts Net gain on sale of loans
Net loan servicing income Debit card interchange fees
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale Net other gains (losses)
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance Other
Total noninterest income
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
Occupancy and equipment
Data processing
Debit card processing and issuance
Advertising and marketing
Amortization of intangibles
Professional fees
Office Supplies
Telephone
Other
Total noninterest expenses
Income before income taxes
Provision for income taxes
Net income
Key Ratios
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
$
7,876
$
8,180
$
8,621
$
8,155
$
8,079
1,960
1,830
1,759
1,721
1,598
369
419
378
384
384
33
61
48
41
33
10,238
10,490
10,806
10,301
10,094
319
421
421
415
458
196
195
117
41
41
98
103
104
107
113
-
-
-
20
40
613
719
642
583
652
9,625
9,771
10,164
9,718
9,442
-
-
-
500
1,715
9,625
9,771
10,164
9,218
7,727
901
787
663
690
781
1,865
2,147
2,217
2,362
3,572
186
90
36
369
(177)
1,168
1,146
1,218
1,027
979
-
-
-
-
428
5
52
7
42
-
77
78
72
87
75
317
457
479
458
310
4,519
4,757
4,692
5,035
5,968
6,403
6,118
5,753
5,734
5,851
1,109
1,273
1,092
1,182
986
694
689
641
591
683
533
489
503
425
384
115
141
70
99
75
95
96
96
104
107
436
434
399
390
373
127
74
93
77
90
143
139
144
141
140
850
865
673
968
637
10,505
10,318
9,464
9,711
9,326
3,639
4,210
5,392
4,542
4,369
728
988
1,337
1,112
1,021
$
2,911
$
3,222
$
4,055
$
3,430
$
3,348
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.02
$
1.13
$
1.30
$
1.02
$
1.00
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.02
1.13
1.30
1.02
1.00
Dividends Per Common Share
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Book Value Per Common Share
35.50
35.29
34.97
32.95
33.14
Tangible Book Value Per Share
31.41
31.17
30.81
29.40
29.57
Number of Shares Outstanding
2,848,078
2,848,078
2,842,828
3,359,613
3,372,349
Average Number of Shares Outstanding
2,848,109
2,848,109
3,118,265
3,372,684
3,360,579
Net Interest Margin (1)
3.12%
3.11%
3.37%
3.52%
3.63%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
73.75%
70.70%
63.28%
65.53%
61.80%
Return on Assets
0.89%
0.96%
1.26%
1.16%
1.20%
Return on Common Equity
11.41%
12.57%
15.74%
12.44%
12.08%
Non-GAAPPresentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.
(UNAUDITED)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks
$
10,846
$
16,536
$
16,418
$
15,108
$
12,012
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
57,882
104,722
140,073
50,199
46,278
Securities
506,894
472,472
448,072
379,187
352,082
Net loans/leases
698,877
658,323
666,738
700,399
668,321
Goodwill and core deposit intangible
11,628
11,723
11,819
11,914
12,018
Other assets
55,428
54,218
53,629
50,826
50,888
Total assets
$
1,341,555
$
1,317,994
$
1,336,749
$
1,207,633
$
1,141,599
Deposits
$
1,197,041
$
1,169,085
$
1,188,997
$
1,068,197
$
987,254
Subordinated debentures
20,155
20,155
20,155
5,155
5,155
Senior secured term note
11,278
11,667
12,056
12,445
12,833
Borrowings
5,000
5,000
5,000
4,000
14,000
Other liabilities
6,985
11,585
11,131
7,138
10,602
Stockholders' equity
101,096
100,502
99,410
110,698
111,755
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,341,555
$
1,317,994
$
1,336,749
$
1,207,633
$
1,141,599
ASSET QUALITY DATA
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Amounts in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Non-accrual loans
$
5,430
$
7,827
$
8,228
$
6,361
$
7,013
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
-
-
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructures - accruing
1,843
1,975
1,958
1,996
2,057
Total nonperforming loans
$
7,273
$
9,802
$
10,186
$
8,357
$
9,070
Other real estate owned
24
-
-
-
1
Total nonperforming assets
$
7,297
$
9,802
$
10,186
$
8,357
$
9,071
Total loans
$
710,002
$
669,547
$
677,967
$
711,515
$
679,085
Allowance for loan losses
11,125
11,224
11,229
11,116
10,764
Loans, less allowance for loan losses
$
698,877
$
658,323
$
666,738
$
700,399
$
668,321
Nonperforming Assets to total Assets
0.54%
0.74%
0.76%
0.69%
0.79%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.02%
1.46%
1.50%
1.17%
1.34%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.57%
1.68%
1.66%
1.56%
1.59%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
153.0%
114.5%
110.2%
133.0%
118.7%
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Beginning Balance
$
11,224
$
11,229
$
11,116
$
10,764
$
9,943
Provision
-
-
-
500
1,715
Loans charged off
181
103
61
582
1,334
Loan recoveries
82
98
174
434
440
Net charge-offs
99
5
(113)
148
894
Ending Balance
$
11,125
$
11,224
$
11,229
$
11,116
$
10,764
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES
Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Amounts in thousands)
(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other
$
90,300
$
183
0.20%
$
31,899
$
276
0.86%
Investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
387,361
7,269
1.88%
247,389
6,328
2.56%
Tax-exempt investment securities
52,435
1,550
3.76%
46,594
1,451
4.01%
Total Investment securities
439,796
8,819
2.10%
293,983
7,779
2.79%
Loans
683,859
32,832
4.80%
675,466
33,441
4.95%
Total Earning Assets
$
1,213,955
$
41,834
3.48%
$
1,001,348
$
41,496
4.19%
Allowance for loan losses
(11,180)
(9,535)
Cash and due from banks
16,640
16,453
Other assets
60,379
58,475
Total Assets
$
1,279,794
$
1,066,741
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
$
299,213
$
636
0.21%
$
281,053
$
807
0.29%
Savings and money market deposits
400,323
366
0.09%
318,169
676
0.21%
Time deposits
78,553
574
0.73%
97,747
1,357
1.39%
Total interest bearing deposits
778,089
1,576
0.20%
696,969
2,840
0.41%
Subordinated debentures
14,689
548
3.73%
5,155
182
3.53%
Borrowings
18,928
433
2.29%
34,227
625
1.83%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
$
811,706
$
2,557
0.32%
$
736,351
$
3,647
0.50%
Interest Rate Spread
3.16%
3.69%
Noninterest checking accounts
356,227
218,254
Other liabilities
6,995
7,357
Total liabilities
1,174,928
961,962
Total Stockholders' equity
104,866
104,779
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
$
1,279,794
$
1,066,741
Net Interest Income/Margin
$
39,277
3.27%
$
37,849
3.82%
Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:29:06 UTC.