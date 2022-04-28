Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHWB   US09237E2046

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC.

(BHWB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/31 02:38:39 pm EDT
34.75 USD   -0.14%
03:03pBLACKHAWK BANCORP : Annual Report - 2021 Annual Report
PU
03:03pBLACKHAWK BANCORP : Interim Financial Report - Blackhawk Bancorp 2022 First Quarter Financial Statements
PU
04/21BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Bank Announces Internal Promotions, Welcomes Gale Price (April 21, 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackhawk Bancorp : Annual Report - 2021 Annual Report

04/28/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
ANNUAL REPORT • 2021

1881 - 2021

OUR VISION:

To create exceptional results by creating exceptional experiences... the fun, smart place to bank, invest and work.

OUR MISSION:

To make every customer a customer for life.

OUR CORE VALUES:

Be obsessed with our Client's success. Keep learning and teaching.

Own it.

Work smart, play hard.

Communicate in ways that engage & inform. Embrace our differences.

Give.

Be grateful.

1881 - 2021

Financial HigHligHts

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Years ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Interest income

$41,834

$41,496

$40,653

$32,131

$25,403

Interest expense

2,557

3,647

6,969

4,660

2,523

Net interest income

39,277

37,849

33,684

27,471

22,880

Provision for loan losses

500

7,600

2,010

1,180

1,790

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

38,777

30,249

31,674

26,291

21,090

Noninterest income

19,004

19,684

15,128

11,542

10,060

Noninterest expense

39,997

36,053

34,613

27,731

23,621

Income before income taxes

17,784

13,880

12,189

10,102

7,529

Income taxes

4,165

3,033

2,585

1,960

1,329

Net income available to common shareholders

$13,619

$10,847

$9,604

$8,142

$6,200

Basic earnings per common share

$4.47

$3.25

$2.90

$2.47

$2.02

Diluted earnings per common share

$4.47

$3.25

$2.90

$2.47

$2.01

Cash dividend declared per share

$0.44

$0.44

$0.40

$0.38

$0.28

Return on assets

1.06%

1.02%

1.02%

1.06%

0.89%

Return on common equity

12.99%

10.35%

10.49%

10.19%

8.73%

Total assets

$1,341,238

$1,141,599

$963,861

$817,287

$720,621

Securities

504,341

349,565

235,083

198,670

176,350

Total loans, net

696,292

662,225

619,359

541,760

479,539

Deposits

1,197,041

987,254

829,609

685,639

616,995

Short-term borrowings

-

-

-

36,500

16,228

Subordinated debentures, net

19,775

5,155

5,155

5,155

5,155

Senior secured term note

11,278

12,833

14,000

-

-

Other borrowings

5,000

14,000

10,000

-

-

Total stockholders' equity

101,159

111,755

97,324

84,292

78,134

Contents

  • 1 Financial Highlights

    • 15 Consolidated Balance Sheets

  • 2-3 Todd James - Shareholders' Letter

    • 16 Consolidated Statements of Income

  • 4-5 Dave Adkins - Reflections on 2021

  • 6-7 Matthew McDonnell -

    Financial Performance Review

  • 8 Board of Directors

  • 9-14 Building Relationships:

    4 Unique Stories of Partnering with Clients

  • 17 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

  • 18 Average Balance Sheets with Resultant Interest and Rates

  • 19-20 Quarterly Financial Information

1

Todd James

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

"To create exceptional results by creating exceptional experiences…the fun, smart place to bank, invest and work" is Blackhawk's Vision Statement. The last couple of years have been some of the most challenging of Blackhawk's rich 140-year history, yet we continue to make our vision a reality. In the last two years the pandemic shut down the economy, the government pumped an unprecedented level of stimulus into the system, and there was mass confusion as ill-equipped government agencies did their best to administer the relief programs. It's during the challenging times like this that our customers need us the most and long-term relationships are solidiﬁed or lost.

Chairman, President and CEO Blackhawk Bancorp

We stuck to our Core Values, obsessing with the success of our customers and doing everything we could to help guide them through the challenges of the last couple of years. I believe that the exceptional experiences enjoyed by our customers and prospects during this time has cemented their loyalty and the trust they have in Blackhawk and will continue to drive exceptional results for our shareholders. In 2021, Blackhawk achieved its seventh consecutive year of record net income and third consecutive year of record earnings per share, which increased 38% over the prior year.

Diluted EPS

While the pandemic brought many challenges, opportunities were created in the way we dealt with those challenges, giving true community banks like Blackhawk our chance to shine. We worked with customers to modify loans and/or access government programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), allowing them to keep their workers on the job and businesses open. Helping business clients and prospects navigate the complexities of the relief programs not only created a great experience, it was essential in keeping credit losses in check throughout the pandemic. While the relief programs helped us avoid credit losses, the available funds combined with labor shortages and supply chain issues that evolved during the pandemic dampened loan demand from our business customers. The fees earned from PPP, and revenue from elevated mortgage banking activity, provided some tailwinds in 2020 and 2021 to offset the revenue lost from low loan demand, but those tailwinds will be less of a factor moving forward.

2

Despite the subdued demand for traditional loans over the last couple of years, we continued to attract and recruit experienced and talented bankers, and are well positioned for growth as we head into 2022. With loan demand gradually picking up, our bankers are uncovering more lending opportunities as demonstrated by the 6% loan growth we realized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Our approach to banking continues to create shareholder value by growing the tangible book value of shares and paying a quarterly dividend. However, one of the challenges for shareholders of a microcap stock such as Blackhawk is that there is generally a low level of trading activity and liquidity for the shares. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company made a tender offer for up to 15% of its shares providing liquidity at a slight premium to where the shares were then traded. The tender was very successful with the Company achieving its 15% target and with all shares tendered having been repurchased. This was a great outcome for the shareholders looking for liquidity and for the shareholders who retained their shares. The repurchase of shares was funded with low-cost subordinated debt and was approximately 15% accretive to earnings per share since the transaction was completed.

We're excited about the Company's performance for 2021 and the opportunity to continue building value for our shareholders. I'd like to thank our committed Board of Directors for their advice, counsel and oversight, and our talented employees for their dedication and hard work making sure our customer experiences are exceptional, leading to more exceptional results for our shareholders.

$0.00

$0.20

$0.40

$0.60

Year End TBV per Share

2017

2018

2019

$22.33$24.22$25.76

2020

2021

$29.57$31.41

$15.00

$20.00

$25.00

$30.00

$35.00

Total Return

24.1%

1 year

32.8% 36.8%

3 year

62.9%

62.0% 5 year

60.9%

0.0%

20.0%

40.0%

60.0%

80.0%

BHWB

S&P US BMI Banks

3

Annual Dividend

2017

$0.28

2018

$0.38

2019

$0.40

$0.44

2020

2021

$0.44

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 19:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
