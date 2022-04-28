Blackhawk Bancorp : Annual Report - 2021 Annual Report

ANNUAL REPORT • 2021

OUR VISION: To create exceptional results by creating exceptional experiences... the fun, smart place to bank, invest and work. OUR MISSION: To make every customer a customer for life. OUR CORE VALUES: Be obsessed with our Client's success. Keep learning and teaching. Own it. Work smart, play hard. Communicate in ways that engage & inform. Embrace our differences. Give. Be grateful.

Financial HigHligHts

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Years ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Interest income $41,834 $41,496 $40,653 $32,131 $25,403 Interest expense 2,557 3,647 6,969 4,660 2,523 Net interest income 39,277 37,849 33,684 27,471 22,880 Provision for loan losses 500 7,600 2,010 1,180 1,790 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,777 30,249 31,674 26,291 21,090 Noninterest income 19,004 19,684 15,128 11,542 10,060 Noninterest expense 39,997 36,053 34,613 27,731 23,621 Income before income taxes 17,784 13,880 12,189 10,102 7,529 Income taxes 4,165 3,033 2,585 1,960 1,329 Net income available to common shareholders $13,619 $10,847 $9,604 $8,142 $6,200 Basic earnings per common share $4.47 $3.25 $2.90 $2.47 $2.02 Diluted earnings per common share $4.47 $3.25 $2.90 $2.47 $2.01 Cash dividend declared per share $0.44 $0.44 $0.40 $0.38 $0.28 Return on assets 1.06% 1.02% 1.02% 1.06% 0.89% Return on common equity 12.99% 10.35% 10.49% 10.19% 8.73% Total assets $1,341,238 $1,141,599 $963,861 $817,287 $720,621 Securities 504,341 349,565 235,083 198,670 176,350 Total loans, net 696,292 662,225 619,359 541,760 479,539 Deposits 1,197,041 987,254 829,609 685,639 616,995 Short-term borrowings - - - 36,500 16,228 Subordinated debentures, net 19,775 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 11,278 12,833 14,000 - - Other borrowings 5,000 14,000 10,000 - - Total stockholders' equity 101,159 111,755 97,324 84,292 78,134 Contents

1 Financial Highlights 15 Consolidated Balance Sheets

2-3 Todd James - Shareholders' Letter 16 Consolidated Statements of Income

4-5 Dave Adkins - Reflections on 2021

6-7 Matthew McDonnell - Financial Performance Review

8 Board of Directors

9-14 Building Relationships: 4 Unique Stories of Partnering with Clients

17 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

18 Average Balance Sheets with Resultant Interest and Rates

19-20 Quarterly Financial Information

Todd James

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

"To create exceptional results by creating exceptional experiences…the fun, smart place to bank, invest and work" is Blackhawk's Vision Statement. The last couple of years have been some of the most challenging of Blackhawk's rich 140-year history, yet we continue to make our vision a reality. In the last two years the pandemic shut down the economy, the government pumped an unprecedented level of stimulus into the system, and there was mass confusion as ill-equipped government agencies did their best to administer the relief programs. It's during the challenging times like this that our customers need us the most and long-term relationships are solidiﬁed or lost.

Chairman, President and CEO Blackhawk Bancorp

We stuck to our Core Values, obsessing with the success of our customers and doing everything we could to help guide them through the challenges of the last couple of years. I believe that the exceptional experiences enjoyed by our customers and prospects during this time has cemented their loyalty and the trust they have in Blackhawk and will continue to drive exceptional results for our shareholders. In 2021, Blackhawk achieved its seventh consecutive year of record net income and third consecutive year of record earnings per share, which increased 38% over the prior year.

Diluted EPS

While the pandemic brought many challenges, opportunities were created in the way we dealt with those challenges, giving true community banks like Blackhawk our chance to shine. We worked with customers to modify loans and/or access government programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), allowing them to keep their workers on the job and businesses open. Helping business clients and prospects navigate the complexities of the relief programs not only created a great experience, it was essential in keeping credit losses in check throughout the pandemic. While the relief programs helped us avoid credit losses, the available funds combined with labor shortages and supply chain issues that evolved during the pandemic dampened loan demand from our business customers. The fees earned from PPP, and revenue from elevated mortgage banking activity, provided some tailwinds in 2020 and 2021 to offset the revenue lost from low loan demand, but those tailwinds will be less of a factor moving forward.

Despite the subdued demand for traditional loans over the last couple of years, we continued to attract and recruit experienced and talented bankers, and are well positioned for growth as we head into 2022. With loan demand gradually picking up, our bankers are uncovering more lending opportunities as demonstrated by the 6% loan growth we realized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Our approach to banking continues to create shareholder value by growing the tangible book value of shares and paying a quarterly dividend. However, one of the challenges for shareholders of a microcap stock such as Blackhawk is that there is generally a low level of trading activity and liquidity for the shares. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company made a tender offer for up to 15% of its shares providing liquidity at a slight premium to where the shares were then traded. The tender was very successful with the Company achieving its 15% target and with all shares tendered having been repurchased. This was a great outcome for the shareholders looking for liquidity and for the shareholders who retained their shares. The repurchase of shares was funded with low-cost subordinated debt and was approximately 15% accretive to earnings per share since the transaction was completed.

We're excited about the Company's performance for 2021 and the opportunity to continue building value for our shareholders. I'd like to thank our committed Board of Directors for their advice, counsel and oversight, and our talented employees for their dedication and hard work making sure our customer experiences are exceptional, leading to more exceptional results for our shareholders.

$0.00 $0.20 $0.40 $0.60 Year End TBV per Share 2017 2018 2019 $22.33$24.22$25.76 2020 2021 $29.57$31.41 $15.00 $20.00 $25.00 $30.00 $35.00 Total Return 24.1% 1 year 32.8% 36.8% 3 year 62.9% 62.0% 5 year 60.9% 0.0% 20.0% 40.0% 60.0% 80.0% BHWB S&P US BMI Banks 3