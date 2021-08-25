Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHWB   US09237E2046

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC.

(BHWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackhawk Bancorp : Bank Announces New Branch in St. Charles, Illinois

08/25/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Blackhawk Bank (OTCQX:BHWB) announces that it has acquired property at 460 S. First Street, St. Charles, IL and plans to open a full-service branch at that location later in the year. In conjunction with the opening of the new location, Blackhawk Bank's Kane County Business Banking Center located at 2205 Point Blvd will be closed with the staff moving to the new location. In addition, Blackhawk will be hiring additional staff from the local community to expand the products and services offered.

Blackhawk opened its Kane County Business Banking Center in 2018 and has been extremely well-received in the market. Through the expanded commitment to the St. Charles area, residents and business owners in Kane and DuPage counties will enjoy the benefits of a convenient, full-service local banking center, mortgage services, trusted commercial business advice, wealth management, and treasury management services.

Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners since 1881. In addition to the new, full-service branch in St. Charles, the Bank operates ten full-service banking centers located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Bank also operates a Mortgage Processing Center in Roscoe, Illinois. Complete information about Blackhawk Bank can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: www.blackhawkbank.com Phone: (608) 364-8911

Todd J. James, President & CEO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO
mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661365/Blackhawk-Bank-Announces-New-Branch-in-St-Charles-Illinois

Disclaimer

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC.
01:11pBLACKHAWK BANCORP : Bank Announces New Branch in St. Charles, Illinois
PU
08/04NEWS RELEASE : Blackhawk Bank Welcomes Kim Egger as Senior Vice President Busine..
PU
07/21BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
AQ
06/03BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,9 M - -
Net income 2020 10,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 25,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,62x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float -
Chart BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Todd J. James Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David K. Adkins Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas L. Barnes Independent Director
Eric Anderberg Independent Director