Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHWB   US09237E2046

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC.

(BHWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackhawk Bancorp : Bank to Sponsor Manufacturing Industry Program (October 8, 2021)

10/08/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 8 ,2021 (Beloit, Wisconsin) - Blackhawk Bank to sponsor Global Midwest Alliance's Manufacturing Industry Program, Technology for the Future of the Manufacturing Workforce on October 28th in Schaumburg, Illinois. The program will be hosted by the Technology and Manufacturing Association and is sponsored by Blackhawk Bank, Wipfli and the Association for Manufacturing Technology.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Global Midwest Alliance's efforts and sponsor the upcoming Manufacturing Industry Program," says Dave Adkins, President & CEO of Blackhawk Bank. "This is a fantastic opportunity for those who are currently in the manufacturing industry, and we are proud to work alongside an outstanding organization like Global Midwest Alliance."

The event will include an interactive panel discussion with industry experts in the field to explore and consider the impact of technology on the nature of work and the composition of the workforce. Experts in education, technology, community development and change management will guide attendees through a panel-led discussion on the varying layers of problems, and the solutions to help align organizational structure, leadership and workforce development with an eye towards creating sustainable innovation.

For the agenda or to register for the program, visit: www.globalmidwestalliance.com.

About Blackhawk Bank

Established in 1881, Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners for 140 years. The Bank operates eleven full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wisconsin and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry, Island Lake, and Richmond, Illinois. The Bank also operates a Mortgage Processing Center in Roscoe, Illinois. Complete information about Blackhawk Bank can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

About Global Midwest Alliance

Global Midwest Alliance is a business-led, region-wide organization dedicated to transforming the Midwest into an internationally-recognized leader in innovation and business growth. The Alliance aligns and integrates resources throughout the Midwest helping businesses to grow by leveraging existing resources to develop new products and find customers throughout the world. The Alliance is the Private Sector Liaison Office for the World Bank and a member of Global CONNECT. Through these and other affiliations, the Alliance facilitates access to global business opportunities for Midwest business through 160 groups in 107 countries around the world. The Alliance offers educational and networking opportunities through a variety of programs and resources designed to promote innovation, technology development and access to global opportunities in the clean technology, energy, food, logistics, manufacturing and water industries. For more information, visit www.globalmidwestalliance.org

Disclaimer

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC.
11:32aBLACKHAWK BANCORP : Bank to Sponsor Manufacturing Industry Program (October 8, 2021)
PU
10/06BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Victoria (Markin) France Promoted to Mortgage Planner (October 6, 2021..
PU
10/06BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Bank's Tammy Zurfluh Receives Affiliate of the Year Award (October 6, ..
PU
10/04BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Bank Hosts Annual Food Drive (October 4, 2021)
PU
09/02BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Bank Announces New Branch in St. Charles, Illinois
PU
08/04NEWS RELEASE : Blackhawk Bank Welcomes Kim Egger as Senior Vice President Business Banking..
PU
07/21BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
AQ
06/03BLACKHAWK BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14Tranche Update on Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 24, ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,9 M - -
Net income 2020 10,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 25,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,62x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float -
Chart BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Todd J. James Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David K. Adkins Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas L. Barnes Independent Director
Eric Anderberg Independent Director