Blackhawk Bancorp : Bank to Sponsor Manufacturing Industry Program (October 8, 2021)

October 8 ,2021 (Beloit, Wisconsin) - Blackhawk Bank to sponsor Global Midwest Alliance's Manufacturing Industry Program, Technology for the Future of the Manufacturing Workforce on October 28th in Schaumburg, Illinois. The program will be hosted by the Technology and Manufacturing Association and is sponsored by Blackhawk Bank, Wipfli and the Association for Manufacturing Technology.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Global Midwest Alliance's efforts and sponsor the upcoming Manufacturing Industry Program," says Dave Adkins, President & CEO of Blackhawk Bank. "This is a fantastic opportunity for those who are currently in the manufacturing industry, and we are proud to work alongside an outstanding organization like Global Midwest Alliance."

The event will include an interactive panel discussion with industry experts in the field to explore and consider the impact of technology on the nature of work and the composition of the workforce. Experts in education, technology, community development and change management will guide attendees through a panel-led discussion on the varying layers of problems, and the solutions to help align organizational structure, leadership and workforce development with an eye towards creating sustainable innovation.

For the agenda or to register for the program, visit: www.globalmidwestalliance.com.

About Blackhawk Bank

Established in 1881, Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners for 140 years. The Bank operates eleven full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wisconsin and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry, Island Lake, and Richmond, Illinois. The Bank also operates a Mortgage Processing Center in Roscoe, Illinois. Complete information about Blackhawk Bank can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

About Global Midwest Alliance

Global Midwest Alliance is a business-led, region-wide organization dedicated to transforming the Midwest into an internationally-recognized leader in innovation and business growth. The Alliance aligns and integrates resources throughout the Midwest helping businesses to grow by leveraging existing resources to develop new products and find customers throughout the world. The Alliance is the Private Sector Liaison Office for the World Bank and a member of Global CONNECT. Through these and other affiliations, the Alliance facilitates access to global business opportunities for Midwest business through 160 groups in 107 countries around the world. The Alliance offers educational and networking opportunities through a variety of programs and resources designed to promote innovation, technology development and access to global opportunities in the clean technology, energy, food, logistics, manufacturing and water industries. For more information, visit www.globalmidwestalliance.org