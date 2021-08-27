DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch

BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S CANNABIS SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD PROVIDES INVESTORS WITH EARLY ACCESS TO SAMPLE PRODUCTS (NON- INFUSED)



27.08.2021 / 12:04

Vancouver, British Columbia - August 27, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to provide the following update on its wholly-owned subsidiary Spaced Food Inc:

Spaced Food is giving investors an opportunity to sample its product line before the upcoming product launch, providing the ability for shareholders to try the product no matter where they are in the country or in the world. Shareholders both new and current can purchase the sample packs at: https://spacedfood.bigcartel.com/

Spaced Food will have production capacity of approximately 75,000 units per month. This capacity can be further increased as needed.

Samples will be from the following products:

Astronaut Sorbet

An "ice cream" that requires no refrigeration, is fully shelf-stable, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, is made from 100% real fruit and contains no preservatives. Each piece contains 10mg of THC.

In addition, Spaced Food has developed 3 new products and will be submitting product notifications of the following:

UFO-REO



A chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.



The NutterShip



A peanut butter sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.



UF-EH?



A maple sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.



The 3 new "UFO" products require regulatory product approval. Blackhawk will provide updates on completion of the submission and commencement of production of the new products.

"Pre-Launch Supply Drop! Be one of the first to try Spaced Food's leading edge edible products! You'll get to sample some Strawberry Astronaut Sorbet, and one of our UFO line of chocolate enrobed cookies (samples contain NO THC OR CBD). You'll also get a bit of swag to prove you're one of the early recruits entering the Spaced Force!"

About Spaced Food



Spaced Food is launching edibles into ORBIT using high tech, space-age science! We've taken our love of cannabis and combined it with a unique product that solves every problem with current cannabis edibles. Spaced Food is shelf-stable, requires no refrigeration and tastes AMAZING!

After 3 years of research and development, Spaced Food has come up with a product with excellent bioavailability that melts in your mouth, with accurate dosing. Made using the same technology used on food before sending it to space for astronauts, we lock in 98% of the nutritional value as well as 100% of the medicinal ingredients. Whether you're 18 or 81, Spaced Food will quickly become your favourite cannabis edible!

About Blackhawk Growth



Blackhawk Growth is an investment holding looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food and NuWave Foods. Blackhawk continues to bring its investments to cash flow and is growing at an exceeding pace.

The company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs4f2tt3yAvOGhNLjgNOy-A



Please join the conversation on our Blackhawk group supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/Blackhawkgrowthcorp and visit us online at https://www.blackhawkgrowth.com .

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

