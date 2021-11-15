DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Study/Study results

BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS ADVANCES MICRODOSING CLINICAL TRIAL TO 59 PATIENTS



15.11.2021 / 12:05

Vancouver, British Columbia - November 15, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to announce that their wholly-owned subsidiary, MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd ("MindBio"), has reached a new milestone for its Phase 1 clinical trial microdosing LSD with 59 participants successfully completing the trial. The clinical trial is the first and largest safety clinical trial of its kind anywhere in the world.

MindBio is a multi-disciplinary company pioneering new treatments for mental health conditions using psychedelic medicines, technology assisted mental health interventions and psychedelic assisted psychotherapies.

MindBio is on track to have its Phase 1 clinical trial in 80 healthy participants completed by April in 2022. In this unique study, trial participants are prescribed the drug by a doctor and take it home with them in the same way they would take an anti-depressant medication. Clinical trial participants are assessed on a comprehensive range of psychometric and biometric markers to determine safety and efficacy of the drug.

LSD is a psychoplastogen, which is a fast-acting class of therapeutics, capable of rapidly promoting structural and functional neural plasticity and shows potential for treating diseases in psychiatry1. Microdosing involves patients taking a small amount of the medicine on a regular basis. In larger doses, LSD is a hallucinogenic drug that changes cognition and perception, however in much smaller "microdoses", the medicine is subperceptual, meaning that patients can take the drug without noticing its hallucinogenic effects, but still receive the medicinal benefit and get on with their normal day.

"This is extremely exciting work" says Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth Corp. "Our clinical trial is paving the way forward to create a class of new medicines that propose novel and effective solutions for treating serious mental illness. MindBio continues to demonstrate how its exceptional team of clinicians and engineers are dedicated to building products that can have a significant impact on people's lives. I look forward to updating shareholders as developments continue to progress."

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, and MindBio Therapeutics. Blackhawk continues to bring its investments to cash flow and is growing at an exceeding pace.

