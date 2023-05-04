Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Blackhawk Growth Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLR   CA09238B3083

BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP.

(BLR)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:10:36 2023-05-04 pm EDT
0.0600 CAD   -20.00%
02:40pCse Bulletin : Notice of Distribution and Reclassification - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (BLR)
NE
05/02BLACKHAWK AND MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. (formerly, 1286409 B.C. LTD.) ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT
AQ
05/02Blackhawk Growth Corp. completed the Spin-Off of MindBio Therapeutics Corp.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Notice of Distribution and Reclassification - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (BLR)

05/04/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 mai/May 2023) - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (“Blackhawk”) and MindBio Therapeutics Corp (“MindBio”) have announced the completion of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”).

As part of the Arrangement, Blackhawk re-designated all of its issued and unissued common shares (“Blackhawk Shares”) as Class A common shares without par value (the “Blackhawk Class A Shares”) and created a new class of an unlimited number of common shares without par value with terms identical to the Blackhawk Shares (the “New Blackhawk Shares”).

Blackhawk amended its authorized share structure by eliminating the Blackhawk Class A Shares, and the holders of Blackhawk Class A Shares received one New Blackhawk Share and one common share of MindBio for each Blackhawk Class A Share.

The New Blackhawk Shares of Blackhawk will commence trading at market open on May 5, 2023.

_________________________________

Blackhawk Growth Corp. (« Blackhawk ») et MindBio Therapeutics Corp (« MindBio »). ont annoncé la réalisation du plan d'arrangement prévu par la loi annoncé précédemment (l'« arrangement »).

Dans le cadre de l'arrangement, Blackhawk a renommé toutes ses actions ordinaires émises et non émises (« actions Blackhawk ») en actions ordinaires de catégorie A sans valeur nominale (les « actions de catégorie A Blackhawk ») et a créé une nouvelle catégorie d'un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale avec des conditions identiques à celles des actions Blackhawk (les « nouvelles actions Blackhawk »).

Blackhawk a modifié sa structure d'actions autorisées en éliminant les actions de catégorie A de Blackhawk, et les détenteurs d'actions de catégorie A de Blackhawk ont ​​reçu une nouvelle action de Blackhawk et une action ordinaire de MindBio pour chaque action de catégorie A de Blackhawk.

Les nouvelles actions Blackhawk de Blackhawk commenceront à être négociées à l'ouverture du marché le 5 mai 2023.

OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: Blackhawk Growth Corp. - Common Shares
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BLR
CUSIP & ISIN: 09238B308/CA09238B3083
Delist Date/Date de radiation : Le 4 mai/May 2023

 

NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité : Blackhawk Growth Corp. - Common Shares
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : BLR
NEW/Nouveau CUSIP : 09237D 10 7
NEW/Nouveau ISIN : CA 09237D 10 7 8
Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective : Le 5 mai/May 2023

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 -4,05 M -2,98 M -2,98 M
Net income 2022 -10,3 M -7,56 M -7,56 M
Net Debt 2022 1,25 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,48 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blackhawk Growth Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frederick Pels President & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Lowenstein Chief Financial Officer & Director
Justin Adam Hanka Chairman
William de Jong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP.-48.28%4
BLACKSTONE INC.14.11%59 183
KKR & CO. INC.10.53%44 183
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.17%17 180
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION19.94%14 896
AMUNDI11.89%13 278
