PRESS RELEASE : BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S SUBSIDIARY MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS PATRICK MOHER AS ADVISOR

Vancouver, British Columbia - October 28, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to announce that Microdose CEO, Patrick Moher, has been appointed to the MindBio advisory board and will provide strategic advice to the company in relation to industry and market trends and assist with content and publishing strategies.

Patrick is a dynamic and socially conscious entrepreneur with expertise in media, marketing and management and he is successfully building Microdose Psychedelic Insights into the industry's premier media company. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, Microdose distributes and creates the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelic industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

"I am extremely excited to have Patrick join the MindBio advisory board" says Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth. "I look forward to working with Patrick and the MindBio team to help build their brand as a leading multi-disciplinary platform for treating mental health conditions."

In addition, the Company is excited to announce that MindBio will be a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming Wonderland convention in Miami, Florida being held on November 8-9, 2021. The event is being promoted by Microdose Psychedelic Insights as "The Largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event, ever to be held".

A link to the convention can be found here: https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/miami/

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, and MindBio Therapeutics. Blackhawk continues to bring its investments to cash flow and is growing at an exceeding pace.

