PRESS RELEASE : BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S SUBSIDIARY MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS PATRICK MOHER AS ADVISOR

10/28/2021 | 06:16am EDT
DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Personnel BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S SUBSIDIARY MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS PATRICK MOHER AS ADVISOR 2021-10-28 / 12:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vancouver, British Columbia - October 28, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to announce that Microdose CEO, Patrick Moher, has been appointed to the MindBio advisory board and will provide strategic advice to the company in relation to industry and market trends and assist with content and publishing strategies.

Patrick is a dynamic and socially conscious entrepreneur with expertise in media, marketing and management and he is successfully building Microdose Psychedelic Insights into the industry's premier media company. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, Microdose distributes and creates the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelic industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

"I am extremely excited to have Patrick join the MindBio advisory board" says Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth. "I look forward to working with Patrick and the MindBio team to help build their brand as a leading multi-disciplinary platform for treating mental health conditions."

In addition, the Company is excited to announce that MindBio will be a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming Wonderland convention in Miami, Florida being held on November 8-9, 2021. The event is being promoted by Microdose Psychedelic Insights as "The Largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event, ever to be held".

A link to the convention can be found here: https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/miami/

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, and MindBio Therapeutics. Blackhawk continues to bring its investments to cash flow and is growing at an exceeding pace.

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https:// www.youtube.com/channel/UCs4f2tt3yAvOGhNLjgNOy-A

Please join the conversation on our Blackhawk group supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/Blackhawkgrowthcorp and visit us online at https://www.blackhawkgrowth.com.

For further information please contact: Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to transaction and future operations of MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Blackhawk Growth Corp. 
              Canada 
ISIN:         CA09238B3083 
WKN:          A2QJN3 
EQS News ID:  1244311 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244311 2021-10-28

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

