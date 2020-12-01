Blackline Safety : Prepares for Accelerated Growth, Appoints Sean Stinson as Chief Revenue Officer

Additional appointments include VP Sales for North America, Director of Product Management and Director of Blackline Vision data science

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader in connected worker technologies and gas detection, announced today that Sean Stinson has moved into role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This new position within Blackline’s executive team is structured to support the adoption of cloud-connected wearables, data science offerings and recurring cloud services.

As Blackline Safety growth accelerates, Sean Stinson moves into Chief Revenue Officer position (Photo: Business Wire)

The CRO role will increase Blackline’s alignment within the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) space as businesses around the world increasingly pursue digital transformation programs that leverage data to support decision-making. Mr. Stinson has worked with Blackline for more than seven years, previously serving as VP Sales and Product Management. In his new role, he will lead product management, user experience, sales, business development, client success, customer care and data science.

“Over the last several years, Blackline has entrenched itself as a global leader in IIoT safety wearables and cloud services,” said Sean Stinson, CRO for Blackline Safety. “As we look to the future, Blackline is aggressively investing into wearable technology, high quality user experiences, cloud software and data science solutions that promise to increase enterprise safety, agility, efficiency and quality. Our enhanced structure will help Blackline bring new innovations to market while supporting our clients as they increasingly enter the digital age.”

Today, Blackline promoted Glen Silver to VP Sales, North America from his previous position of Director of Sales, North America. Mr. Silver has more than 20 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG), safety and energy industries. He is responsible for overseeing Blackline’s network of Business Development Directors, Regional Sales Directors and Regional Sales Managers and will report to the CRO.

As Blackline’s Product Management team has continued to expand, Kirk Johnson will now lead the group as Director of Product Management, previously serving as Global Product Manager. Mr. Johnson has a background in electrical engineering and previously developed personal gas detection technology. He was responsible for the inception and incubation of the Blackline data science team and its offering, which has been exceptionally well received by the industrial safety market. In his new role, Mr. Johnson will lead an expanded team of product managers and product marketing managers responsible for understanding customer needs, directing the product portfolio and working with Blackline’s marketing communications team to best position its offerings in different markets and applications.

Blackline also appointed Lohrasp Seify to the position of Director, Blackline Vision data science. Mr. Seify has been instrumental in the creation and leadership of the Blackline Vision team and suite of data science services. With a background in atomic and molecular physics, Mr. Seify leveraged his expertise in finding signals among large collections of data as part of the team in search of the Higgs Boson, a subatomic particle. He also brings experience from the finance industry as a quantitative trader, developing algorithms used to manage a hedge fund. Mr. Seify will continue to expand his team as businesses continue to transform digitally, leveraging the growing base of data from Blackline’s safety wearables, in addition to integrating data from other services.

For a complete list of Blackline’s Board of Directors, executives and leadership team, visit www.blacklinesafety.com/about/our-team

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

