Available now for G7 and EXO devices, AlertLink proximity-based warnings significantly improve site communication, resulting in faster, more informed incident response

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that it has released the new AlertLink feature for its award-winning EXO and G7 devices.

AlertLink proximity-based warning alerts increase employee safety via advance warning of potentially dangerous conditions, expediting evacuations and incident response. The company developed the feature after receiving feedback through their customer advisory panel that proximity-based warnings will enhance industrial safety.

Blackline Safety Channel partners are already seeing the benefits of the new feature. “We were excited to implement the AlertLink upgrade into our gas detection suite from Blackline, and it has impressed us. AlertLink has significantly improved the notification process for on-site personnel during high gas events, resulting in faster response times,” said Shawn Todd, American Safety Services General Manager.

AlertLink enables a Blackline device to share real-time alerts with nearby workers. When a device detects an event, such as high gas, gas sensor overlimit, a fall, no motion, or emergency SOS, it will immediately send a message to all devices within the defined radius—up to 5,000 meters (16,000 ft) from the source device.

The alert is also received by monitoring personnel, allowing companies to remotely trigger evacuations and provide exact location and situation details to emergency responders so they know what they are walking into.

A major U.S. energy company headquartered in the Permian Basin provided feedback early in the development of AlertLink. “We have a number of wellsites monitored by EXO devices, and having any incidents immediately communicated to nearby workers means we can address issues such as falls and gas exposures faster, while also keeping our people safer than ever before,” said a company representative. “We know this tool will be incredibly valuable for our teams, and we’re pleased Blackline invited our feedback.”

AlertLink is available for any Blackline G7 and EXO devices on monitored and self-monitored plans. Unlike competitor products, Blackline’s cloud-based system means G7 and EXO devices will automatically receive the AlertLink firmware update with no action required from the device user. Customers will simply need to log in to Blackline Live, the company’s cloud-based software platform, and set up their AlertLink profile to start using the new feature.

Designed with quick, drop-and-go deployment and built-in cellular and satellite connectivity, the EXO area monitor provides real-time data and sounds alarms both on the device itself and in Blackline’s monitoring software when it detects gas—protecting both people and the environment from hazardous situations. The wearable G7—with features such as multi-gas detection, SOS latch, fall and no motion detection, two-way voice, and real-time connectivity—provides a critical lifeline in case of emergency.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

