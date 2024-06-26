Services contract includes monitoring and push-to-talk capabilities to protect 2,200 workers

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that it has secured a $3.9 million contract renewal with one of the largest utility companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Midwest and serving over 4 million customers, the company became a Blackline customer in late 2021.

The renewal adds two more years of monitoring by Blackline’s Safety Operations Center (SOC) as well as push-to-talk services for the utility company’s 2,200 G7 devices. The customer is renewing the contract two and a half years after initial device deployment.

“We’re very pleased the company is seeing the benefits of Blackline’s technology,” said Blackline Safety Vice President of Client Success, Donnovan Simon. “Over the last two years, Blackline’s SOC monitoring and push-to-talk have facilitated communication and driven operational efficiencies, all while keeping their workers connected and protected.”

Utility industry workers face multiple hazards on the job such as gas exposures, confined spaces, potential falls, adverse weather, customer confrontations, and working alone in areas with limited cellular coverage. The award-winning wearable G7—with features such as gas detection, SOS latch, fall and no motion detection, push-to-talk, and real-time connectivity—provides a critical lifeline in case of emergency.

This is the second time in just over a month that Blackline has announced growth in the utility sector—the first being a new $1.5 million deal with a California utility provider in May. Blackline also protects half of the water and wastewater companies in the United Kingdom, and recently expanded their water and wastewater client base into Australia.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

