    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:46 2023-01-06 am EST
1.820 CAD   +1.11%
Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
Blackline Safety to Participate in ATB Capital Markets' 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
BU
Energy Leader Chooses Blackline Safety's Connected Technology Across Operations
AQ
Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

01/06/2023 | 09:22am EST
Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will release fiscal fourth quarter 2022 financial results before market opens on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.

Blackline Safety Corp. Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Time: 11:00 am ET
Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12419
Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Blackline Safety Corp. earnings conference call.

  • Canada/USA Toll Free: +1-800-319-4610
  • Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239
  • International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A replay will be available after 2:00 PM ET on January 24, 2023 through February 24, 2023 by dialing +1-800-319-6413 and entering access code 9756.

About Blackline Safety:

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 74,1 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 27,4 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 130 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 70,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Boston Finance Director
Brian Sweeney Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.-0.55%95
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.95%47 086
GARMIN LTD.3.28%18 269
ALLEGION PLC2.37%9 465
ADT INC.0.11%8 209
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.36%5 131