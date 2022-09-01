Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Blackline Safety Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:30 2022-09-01 am EDT
2.080 CAD   +2.97%
09:30aBlackline Safety Price Target Lowered to $6 at Raymond James
MT
09:18aBlackline Safety Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
08/31Blackline Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Concurrent Private Placement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

09/01/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will release fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results before market opens on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.

Blackline Safety Corp. Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
Time: 11:00 am ET
Webcast Link: http://gowebcasting.com/12014
Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Blackline Safety Corp. earnings conference call.

  • Canada/USA Toll Free: +1-800-319-4610
  • Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239
  • International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A replay will be available after 2:00 PM ET on September 14th, 2022 through October 14th, 2022 by dialing +1-800-319-6413 and entering access code 9294.

About Blackline Safety:

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
09:30aBlackline Safety Price Target Lowered to $6 at Raymond James
MT
09:18aBlackline Safety Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
08/31Blackline Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Concurrent Private Placement
BU
08/31Blackline Safety Corp. announced that it has received CAD 13 million in funding from DA..
CI
08/25Severn Trent Water Kicks Off Implementation of $2 Million Connected Safety Program With..
BU
08/22Blackline Safety Signs Term Sheet with ATB Financial to Provide $15 Million Credit Faci..
BU
08/17Blackline Safety wins OH&S 2022 New Product of the Year Award
BU
08/15Blackline Announces Increase To Private Placement
AQ
08/12Blackline Announcing Increase to Private Placement
MT
08/12BLACKLINE BRIEF : Announcing Increase to Private Placement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 74,9 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 27,0 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blackline Safety Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,02 CAD
Average target price 6,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 233%
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Boston Finance Director
Brian Sweeney Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.-67.31%111
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.91%40 895
GARMIN LTD.-35.02%17 066
ALLEGION PLC-28.19%8 353
ADT INC.-13.32%6 645
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.22%6 460