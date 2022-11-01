Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Blackline Safety Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-10-31 pm EDT
1.600 CAD   -.--%
09:18aBlackline Safety Announces Initial G6 Shipments
BU
10/27Blackline Safety : How to Link EHS to ESG and Influence the Business Strategy
PU
10/26Blackline Safety Showcases New Connected Worker Innovation at ADIPEC
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackline Safety Announces Initial G6 Shipments

11/01/2022 | 09:18am EDT
First units of new game-changing connected single-gas detector delivered in North America

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that its latest industry game-changer – the G6 single-gas wearable – is now shipping its first orders starting in North America, with European order fulfillment to follow in the coming weeks.

“G6 is now shipping in North America, allowing us to begin protecting workers by transforming single-gas detection through connectivity to protect and save lives,” said Cody Slater, Chair and CEO, Blackline Safety.

“We are also pleased to announce that through a proactive strategy to manage supply chain risk, we have secured the necessary components to deliver G6 volumes according to schedule. Demand and interest in the G6 have remained positive, giving us confidence in an acceleration in shipments as we move into calendar 2023.”

Unveiled in September 19th, 2022 at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress and Expo, G6 is a fully connected and intuitive solution that leverages the latest in Internet of Things (IoT), providing worker location data through its integrated location technology and instant cloud connectivity during incidents. Over time, data from G6 usage helps organizations get ahead of possible safety risks by leveraging visuals of high alarm rates and low compliance as well as data insights from its analytics platform.

G6 also delivers expanded benefits such as a full-year battery life, lower total cost of ownership and fewer false alarms. More importantly, it gives safety professionals access to the trusted data they need to manage their safety protocols, processes, and ongoing compliance more effectively and efficiently.

“We’re excited to get our hands on G6 and introduce it to our clients who are looking for single-gas devices with longer battery life and access to data that helps protect lives,” said CJ Gregg, CEO, Becker Safety and Supply, a Blackline distributor, who received one of the first orders.

Blackline Safety is also at ADIPEC (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Expo and Congress) this week giving companies across the Middle East a first look at G6. Certifications and first shipping for Europe and Rest of World are expected later this month.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 74,1 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 22,0 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 115 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blackline Safety Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,60 CAD
Average target price 5,36 CAD
Spread / Average Target 235%
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Boston Finance Director
Brian Sweeney Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.-74.11%85
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.68%36 712
GARMIN LTD.-35.35%16 874
ALLEGION PLC-20.89%9 204
ADT INC.0.59%7 652
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-50.68%4 789