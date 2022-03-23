Blackline Safety Announces Voting Results From Shareholders Meeting

Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSX: BLN) a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model held its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders on March 22, 2022. Full results for all resolutions are set forth below.

1. Fixing Number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at seven members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Against Percent (%) 42,024,636 100% - 0%

2. Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Blackline to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Withheld Percent (%) Cody Slater 40,974,372 97.5% 1,050,264 2.5% Michael Hayduk 40,902,972 97.3% 1,121,664 2.67% Dr. John Finbow 42,024,636 100% - 0% Robert Herdman 42,024,636 100% - 0% Brad Gilewich 38,315,249 91.17% 3,709,387 8.83% Cheemin Bo-Linn 36,810,439 87.59% 5,214,197 12.41% Barbara Holzapfel 40,290,246 97.5% 1,051,764 2.5%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Withheld Percent (%) 42,290,246 99.9% 5,450 0.01%

4. Employee Share Purchase Plan

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the ordinary resolution to increase the number of common shares that may be issued from treasury under the Company's employee stock ownership plan from 500,000 common shares to 750,000 common shares was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Against Percent (%) 38,901,952 92.57% 3,122,684 7.43%

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 178 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

