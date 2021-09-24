Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Blackline Safety Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackline Safety : Named as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in the Globe & Mail's 2021 Rankings

09/24/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second-largest western Canadian TSX-listed company on list

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced it was included on the list of the Globe and Mail’s 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005507/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Blackline Safety earned its No. 182 spot with three-year revenue growth of 230% and is the second-largest TSX-listed company in Western Canada—and the only Calgary-based one—on the list.

Last week, in its Q3 fiscal 2021 results, Blackline announced it achieved its eighteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year quarterly revenue growth and maintained strong adoption of its products and services – particularly across Europe and the United States – despite the impact of the pandemic.

“Our steady growth in cloud-connected safety technology over the last several years reflects the strength of our team, our revenue model and the value our products and services bring to meeting the safety challenges of our customers across the world,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.

“Despite global challenges across 2020 and 2021, we continue to see growth resulting from our innovative products, analytics and reporting capabilities that offer best-in-class worker protection in a world that needs it as much as ever.”

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 159 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
09/14BLACKLINE SAFETY : Fiscal Q3 Net Loss Widens YoY to $0.19 per Share Despite 35% Revenue Gr..
MT
09/14Blackline Safety Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended July 31, 20..
CI
09/14BLACKLINE SAFETY : Achieves Record $12.7M of Revenue up 35% Year Over Year
BU
09/13BLACKLINE SAFETY : announces record-breaking deal for area gas detection monitors
AQ
09/13BLACKLINE SAFETY : Signs Contracts Worth $2.2 Million with UK Water Authorities
MT
09/13Blackline Safety Corp. Secures $2.2 Million in Contracts with UK Water Authorities
CI
09/10Blackline Safety Corp. Closes $1.7 Million Contract with Leading UK Defence Contractor ..
CI
09/10BLACKLINE SAFETY : Announces Record-Breaking Deal for Area Gas Detection Monitors
BU
09/09BLACKLINE SAFETY : The Digital Worksite Maximizes Operational Efficiency, Ensures Safety D..
PU
09/09Blackline Safety and Vlahi Systems Partner to Improve Gas Plume Monitoring and Emergenc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51,5 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 16,0 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 430 M 338 M 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blackline Safety Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,86 CAD
Average target price 11,19 CAD
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Brian Sweeney Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Michael F. Hayduk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.4.11%339
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.18%74 871
GARMIN LTD.43.58%33 043
ALLEGION PLC19.11%12 434
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.02%11 200
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565