Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Blackline Safety Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackline Safety : Raises $4.45 Million From Exercise of Warrants, Accelerates Product Development

10/06/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 2, 2015) - Blackline GPS Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BLN) ("Blackline" or the "Company"), a leader in the field of employee safety monitoring solutions, announces that holders of 2.97 million common share purchase warrants issued in connection with the Company's private placement on July 31, 2012 have elected to exercise early, resulting in proceeds to the Company of $4.45 million.

"The exercise of these warrants, well before their July expiry date, provides Blackline with the additional funds needed to accelerate development of new, connected safety solutions," says Cody Slater, CEO at Blackline. "This will enable us to broaden our market reach even further and address unmet customer needs."

Blackline's products are designed, developed, and manufactured at the Company's headquarters in Calgary, Alberta. Targeting a broad cross-section of industries where safety is a corporate priority, Blackline's solutions are promoted through offices in Calgary and the United Kingdom, and sold through a growing network of international distributors. Loner® safety monitoring solutions are designed to improve the outcome of an employee who has suffered a workplace injury, health event, or physical assault. Incorporating real-time communication and multiple location technologies, Blackline's products help employers manage an efficient emergency response to a worker's precise location. No matter where an employee is located-within buildings, populated areas, or the remote reaches of our planet, Blackline provides a complete suite of employee safety monitoring solution to match the challenge.

About Blackline: Blackline GPS Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BLN) is a wireless location leader that develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring. Blackline's safety solutions deliver safety and location awareness through mobile messaging, monitoring portal, Blackline's Safety Operations Center, and web services. Blackline's vision is to become the leading supplier of wirelessly connected worker safety monitoring products in the world. Blackline products allow customers to protect their personnel, share the conditions of their environment, and connect with emergency services when necessary. Blackline solutions Protect. Share. Connect.®

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Blackline Safety Corp. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 15:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
10/04BLACKLINE SAFETY : presenting connected worker innovations at 2021 NSC Safety Congress & E..
AQ
10/01BLACKLINE SAFETY : Presenting Connected Worker Innovations at 2021 NSC Safety Congress & E..
BU
09/28BLACKLINE SAFETY : Named Company of the Year at 2021 TECTERRA Awards
BU
09/28BLACKLINE SAFETY : IIROC Trade Resumption - BLN
AQ
09/28BLACKLINE SAFETY : announces $40 million bought deal financing
AQ
09/27BLACKLINE SAFETY : Lost 3.5% Today, Then Details $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
MT
09/27BLACKLINE SAFETY : IIROC Trading Halt - BLN
AQ
09/27BLACKLINE SAFETY : announces $40 million bought deal financing
PU
09/24BLACKLINE SAFETY : Named as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in the Globe & Mail's 20..
BU
09/20BLACKLINE SAFETY : Joy to Job and Blackline Safety Help Students Explore Career Pathways
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51,5 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 396 M 316 M 314 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blackline Safety Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,25 CAD
Average target price 11,04 CAD
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Brian Sweeney Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Michael F. Hayduk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.-4.11%316
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.38%79 660
GARMIN LTD.31.44%30 248
ALLEGION PLC11.44%11 633
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.26%11 023
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565