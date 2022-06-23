Log in
    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:03 2022-06-23 am EDT
3.150 CAD   +2.27%
11:58aBlackline Safety Recognized as Best in Class for Lone Worker Monitoring
BU
06/15BLACKLINE SAFETY : Top 4 Ways Connected Safety Prevents Incidents For Your Water and Wastewater Workers
PU
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Blackline Safety Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackline Safety Recognized as Best in Class for Lone Worker Monitoring

06/23/2022 | 11:58am EDT
Global leader in connected safety technology earns Canadian Occupational Safety Readers’ Choice Award for 2022

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN) ("Blackline" or "Blackline Safety"), a global leader in connected safety technology, has been named best in class for Lone Worker Monitoring by the 2022 Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) Readers’ Choice Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622006059/en/

Blackline Safety Recognized as Best in Class for Lone Worker Monitoring (Graphic: Business Wire)

Blackline Safety Recognized as Best in Class for Lone Worker Monitoring (Graphic: Business Wire)

Blackline – which provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day – is one of three winners in the category, receiving a top rating for its G7 Lone Worker Wearable Device. This is the second consecutive year that Blackline has received this award.

“When it comes to safety technology, customers want to feel confident they are partnering with organizations who are trusted, reliable and responsive—with an established track record,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety.

“Receiving this recognition from experts in the safety sector validates our game-changing technology in saving lives and transforming workplaces. Our wearable, cloud-connected devices are providing peace of mind and confidence to both safety professionals and employees that their safety is accounted for when they are at their most vulnerable.”

The COS Awards – now in their sixth year – honor outstanding products and services across 16 categories in the safety sector. More than 12,000 occupational safety professionals were interviewed in-depth to identify the cream of the crop, and the COS research team pored through the results to identify those products and services receiving the best grade, rated as “excellent” in their respective areas.

Blackline’s G7 Lone Worker and Personal Gas Detection Products are robust and intelligent connected wearables that accurately detect gas hazards, instantly notifying both workers and managers in real time, enabling contact tracing as well as corrective action to be taken to mitigate future incidents. Supported by Blackline’s professional 24/7 live monitoring service, they ensure maximum worker protection with automated safety incident and health event monitoring, including features such as no-motion and fall detection, and missed check-ins.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 180 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75,5 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 74,8%
Technical analysis trends BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,08 CAD
Average target price 7,17 CAD
Spread / Average Target 133%
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Boston Finance Director
Brian Sweeney Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.-50.16%144
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.99%49 357
GARMIN LTD.-29.15%18 633
ALLEGION PLC-27.93%8 381
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.22%7 007
ADT INC.-26.52%5 601