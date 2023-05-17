Blackline Safety Wins $3.2 Million Deal with Leading U.S. Energy Company to Protect 1,000 Workers

Following evaluation of competing providers, Blackline’s reliability, real-time connectivity and comprehensive reporting and data analytics were the deciding factors

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced a four-year lease contract valued at $3.2 million with an energy company in the Permian Basin, spanning south and west Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and part of California.

The company selected Blackline Safety to provide 1,000 G7c cloud-connected wearable safety devices for their workforce, replacing their previous gas detectors. The company also purchased G7 Docks, Blackline’s simple solution to calibrating, bump testing and charging G7 devices without any complicated ethernet or Wi-Fi connection requirements.

The decision to upgrade was driven by the company’s need to better understand what hazards their workers face on the job and have access to vital compliance information about their device fleet. Ultimately, Blackline’s reliability, real-time connectivity and comprehensive reporting and data analytics sealed the deal.

“The customer did a comparative demo with Blackline’s connected safety devices against several competitive devices. G7c stood out to them for its ease of use and ability to provide real-time gas exposure information so they can see where workers might be in imminent danger and make sure they are safe,” said Sean Stinson, President and Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety.

The customer also noted that Blackline Analytics—included with a Blackline Safety service plan—was a deciding factor in this deal. “They were wasting a lot of time and energy trying to track down compliance information for a fleet of devices spread across four states,” added Stinson. “Blackline Analytics shows this information for the entire fleet at a glance.”

This new deal provides protection for 1,000 workers so they can feel confident to get their job done safely and return home at the end of their day. The multiyear contract further demonstrates that companies are looking for long-term, all-in-one connected solutions for lone workers, gas detection and compliance management to better protect frontline workers.

