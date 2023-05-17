Advanced search
    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:49:34 2023-05-16 pm EDT
2.770 CAD   +2.21%
09:19aBlackline Safety Brief: Wins $3.2 Million Deal with Leading U.S. Energy Co
MT
09:19aBlackline Safety Wins $3.2 Million Deal with Leading U.S. Energy Company to Protect 1,000 Workers
BU
05/11Blackline Safety Corp. Announces to Showcase Latest in Lifesaving Connected Safety Devices At Préventica Paris
CI
Blackline Safety Wins $3.2 Million Deal with Leading U.S. Energy Company to Protect 1,000 Workers

05/17/2023 | 09:19am EDT
Following evaluation of competing providers, Blackline’s reliability, real-time connectivity and comprehensive reporting and data analytics were the deciding factors

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced a four-year lease contract valued at $3.2 million with an energy company in the Permian Basin, spanning south and west Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and part of California.

The company selected Blackline Safety to provide 1,000 G7c cloud-connected wearable safety devices for their workforce, replacing their previous gas detectors. The company also purchased G7 Docks, Blackline’s simple solution to calibrating, bump testing and charging G7 devices without any complicated ethernet or Wi-Fi connection requirements.

The decision to upgrade was driven by the company’s need to better understand what hazards their workers face on the job and have access to vital compliance information about their device fleet. Ultimately, Blackline’s reliability, real-time connectivity and comprehensive reporting and data analytics sealed the deal.

“The customer did a comparative demo with Blackline’s connected safety devices against several competitive devices. G7c stood out to them for its ease of use and ability to provide real-time gas exposure information so they can see where workers might be in imminent danger and make sure they are safe,” said Sean Stinson, President and Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety.

The customer also noted that Blackline Analytics—included with a Blackline Safety service plan—was a deciding factor in this deal. “They were wasting a lot of time and energy trying to track down compliance information for a fleet of devices spread across four states,” added Stinson. “Blackline Analytics shows this information for the entire fleet at a glance.”

This new deal provides protection for 1,000 workers so they can feel confident to get their job done safely and return home at the end of their day. The multiyear contract further demonstrates that companies are looking for long-term, all-in-one connected solutions for lone workers, gas detection and compliance management to better protect frontline workers.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 101 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 7,00 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 200 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 477
Free-Float 70,1%
Blackline Safety Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,77 CAD
Average target price 4,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Stinson President & Chief Growth Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Brendon Cook Chief Information Officer
Brian Wells Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.53.04%149
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.22%47 578
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.86.65%9 838
ALLEGION PLC1.18%9 366
ADT INC.-34.62%5 410
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.36%2 411
