  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Blackline Safety Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:58:59 2023-04-17 pm EDT
2.720 CAD   -1.09%
09:27aBlackline Safety Wins Two Product Awards for G6
BU
04/12Blackline Safety Sets Up New Securitization Program in Partnership With CWB Maxium Financial; Up Over 2%
MT
04/12Blackline Safety Sets Up New Securitization Program in Partnership With CWB Maxium Financial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackline Safety Wins Two Product Awards for G6

04/18/2023 | 09:27am EDT
New single-gas wearable receives international accolades for excellence in design, innovation, and industrial hygiene

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced its recently launched G6 single-gas detector has been recognized for innovative product design by Red Dot, and for outstanding product development in the area of industrial hygiene by Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005547/en/

Blackline Safety Wins Two Product Awards for new G6 single-gas detector (Graphic: Business Wire)

Blackline Safety Wins Two Product Awards for new G6 single-gas detector (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The Red Dot award validates the user-centered approach we took when collaborating on G6’s development with our design partner, Advanta Design,” said Phil Benson, Vice President, Product Design & Data Analytics at Blackline Safety. “We kept HSE workers and their real-world tasks in mind through every step of the design process.”

Based in Germany, the Red Dot Award, is a globally recognized symbol of product design excellence. The company previously won a Red Dot Award in 2017 for its G7 product.

In addition to product design, G6 has been honored for outstanding product development in the Gas and Vapor Monitoring category by OH&S through its 2023 Industrial Hygiene Awards. Now in its third year, the program honors outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene. This is the ninth time in 10 years Blackline Safety has been awarded for its new product innovations by OH&S.

Unveiled in late 2022, G6 is a fully connected and intuitive connected single-gas detector that leverages instant cloud connectivity and integrated location technology to help organizations quickly respond to incidents. Over time, data from G6 usage helps organizations get ahead of possible safety risks by leveraging visuals of high alarm rates and low compliance, as well as data insights from its analytics platform.

“With this new technology, we’re bringing unprecedented levels of connectivity to industrial workplaces, helping to reduce the risk of injury, and bring proactive safety management to a new level,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety. “We’re responding to a direct need in the market, giving safety managers higher performing technology to access reliable, actionable data at their fingertips.”

G6 also delivers expanded benefits such as a full-year battery life, lower total cost of ownership, and fewer false alarms. More importantly, it gives safety professionals access to the trusted data they need to manage their safety protocols, processes, and ongoing compliance more effectively and efficiently.

“We are honored that G6 is receiving international attention for product design and innovation,” said Slater. “Our game-changing technology is revolutionizing an industry that hasn’t changed in decades—and we continue to innovate and improve as part of our vision to transform the industrial workplace through technology.”

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points, and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 101 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 7,00 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 196 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 477
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Blackline Safety Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,72 CAD
Average target price 4,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Stinson President & Chief Growth Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Brendon Cook Chief Information Officer
Brian Wells Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.50.28%146
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.73%59 813
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.112.20%11 556
ALLEGION PLC-0.79%9 176
ADT INC.-23.15%6 359
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.91%2 651
