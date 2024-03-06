Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will attend the 36th Annual Roth Conference being held on March 17 – 19, 2024 in Dana Point, California.

The three-day conference is taking place at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point. The conference consists of one-on-one meetings, private and public company presentations, fireside chats, and thematic and industry panels. Companies attending the conference come from a variety of growth sectors including technology, industrial growth, sustainability and energy.

Blackline Safety leadership will attend the conference on Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 19 to meet with institutional investors for one-on-one meetings. During the meetings, the Company will discuss its innovative connected safety technology solutions, attractive hardware-enabled software-as-a-service business model, and future opportunities following a transformational past fiscal year.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with Blackline Safety leadership should register by visiting https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration or by contacting their Roth MKM representative.

About ROTH MKM: ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306481343/en/