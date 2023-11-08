Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will attend the TD Securities Technology Conference on November 20 – 21, 2023 in Toronto. The two-day conference is being held at the TD Tower and consists of private and public company presentations and fireside chats.

Blackline Safety management will attend the conference on Monday, November 20 to meet with institutional investors for one-on-one meetings to discuss its innovative connected safety technology solutions, attractive hardware-enabled software-as-a-service business model, and future opportunities for the Company following a transformational past year.

Blackline management will also participate in a fireside chat at 13:50 EST on Monday, November 20 where Cody Slater, Blackline CEO and Chair, will address questions from conference attendees.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with Blackline Safety management should contact their TD representative to register.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

