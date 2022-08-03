Log in
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-08-02 pm EDT
2.320 CAD   +4.04%
09:18aBlackline Safety to Present at the 42nd Annual Canaccord Growth Conference
BU
08/02Blackline Safety Secures Three Energy Industry Deals for Lifetime Value of Over $10 Million
MT
08/02Blackline Safety Secures Three Energy Industry Deals for Lifetime Value of Over $10 Million
BU
Blackline Safety to Present at the 42nd Annual Canaccord Growth Conference

08/03/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced its upcoming participation in the 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference being held August 8-11, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:00pm Eastern Time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.blacklinesafety.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Blackline Safety’s investor relations team at BLN@GatewayIR.com.

About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 180 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75,5 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 141 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 74,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,32 CAD
Average target price 7,17 CAD
Spread / Average Target 209%
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Boston Finance Director
Brian Sweeney Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.-62.46%109
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.69%42 625
GARMIN LTD.-29.15%18 607
ALLEGION PLC-22.43%9 024
ADT INC.-14.39%6 525
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.93%6 360