    BLN   CA0923821007

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:01 2022-07-07 am EDT
2.620 CAD   -0.38%
11:20aCutting-Edge Calgary-Made Technology Keeps Volunteers Safe at Calgary Stampede
BU
06/23Blackline Safety Recognized as Best in Class for Lone Worker Monitoring
BU
06/15BLACKLINE SAFETY : Top 4 Ways Connected Safety Prevents Incidents For Your Water and Wastewater Workers
PU
Cutting-Edge Calgary-Made Technology Keeps Volunteers Safe at Calgary Stampede

07/07/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Blackline Safety donates safety monitoring devices for event Courtesy Car drivers and VIPs

Staying safe is not only a top priority for attendees at the Calgary Stampede this summer. It’s also a prime focus of event organizers who will be relying on the cutting-edge Calgary-made technology to protect, connect and communicate with a group of volunteer drivers throughout the 10-day festival.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005538/en/

Calgary-based Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, has donated 35 of its breakthrough G7c wearable safety devices to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. They’ll be installed in the Stampede’s fleet of Courtesy Cars used to drop off and pick up special guests such as entertainers, dignitaries, rodeo competitors, sponsors and the Stampede Board.

The all-in-one safety devices are equipped with location technology, integrated cellular connectivity and two-way communication via Push-to Talk that allows the devices to be used like a walkie-talkie. This smart, connected technology will help the Courtesy Car Committee manage their fleet in real-time and ensure maximum safety and efficiency in the mapping, monitoring and dispatching of vehicles. They will also be worn by drivers when they leave the vehicles to add an additional layer of safety.

“Blackline is delighted to supply our technology – configured to the specific safety and location management needs of the Stampede – and provide unmatched protection and efficiency to support the event and its volunteer Courtesy Car drivers,” said Christine Gillies, Chief Marketing Officer, Blackline Safety.

Blackline’s small, wireless wearable devices are currently used by 150,000 people in 70 countries. Intended for work environments – from lone workers in the field to retail, industrial and office workers – the G7 cloud-enabled units are allowing people to work smarter and safer by providing unprecedented connectivity. Easily configurable, the devices accurately detect gas leaks, falls and other health events and can also be used for contact tracing purposes or to determine how often workers travel through high-risk areas.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 180 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75,5 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 74,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,63 CAD
Average target price 7,17 CAD
Spread / Average Target 172%
Managers and Directors
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Boston Finance Director
Brian Sweeney Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.-57.44%122
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.20%49 150
GARMIN LTD.-26.11%19 430
ALLEGION PLC-23.97%8 842
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.84%7 040
ADT INC.-24.26%5 773