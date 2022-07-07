Cutting-Edge Calgary-Made Technology Keeps Volunteers Safe at Calgary Stampede

Blackline Safety donates safety monitoring devices for event Courtesy Car drivers and VIPs

Staying safe is not only a top priority for attendees at the Calgary Stampede this summer. It’s also a prime focus of event organizers who will be relying on the cutting-edge Calgary-made technology to protect, connect and communicate with a group of volunteer drivers throughout the 10-day festival.

Calgary-based Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, has donated 35 of its breakthrough G7c wearable safety devices to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. They’ll be installed in the Stampede’s fleet of Courtesy Cars used to drop off and pick up special guests such as entertainers, dignitaries, rodeo competitors, sponsors and the Stampede Board.

The all-in-one safety devices are equipped with location technology, integrated cellular connectivity and two-way communication via Push-to Talk that allows the devices to be used like a walkie-talkie. This smart, connected technology will help the Courtesy Car Committee manage their fleet in real-time and ensure maximum safety and efficiency in the mapping, monitoring and dispatching of vehicles. They will also be worn by drivers when they leave the vehicles to add an additional layer of safety.

“Blackline is delighted to supply our technology – configured to the specific safety and location management needs of the Stampede – and provide unmatched protection and efficiency to support the event and its volunteer Courtesy Car drivers,” said Christine Gillies, Chief Marketing Officer, Blackline Safety.

Blackline’s small, wireless wearable devices are currently used by 150,000 people in 70 countries. Intended for work environments – from lone workers in the field to retail, industrial and office workers – the G7 cloud-enabled units are allowing people to work smarter and safer by providing unprecedented connectivity. Easily configurable, the devices accurately detect gas leaks, falls and other health events and can also be used for contact tracing purposes or to determine how often workers travel through high-risk areas.

