Blackmores Limited(ASX:BKL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Blackmores Limited is an Australia-based natural healthcare company. The Company's principal activity is the development, manufacture, sales, and marketing of health products for humans and animals, including vitamins and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. Its segments include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), China, and International. The ANZ segment consists of Blackmores, PAW by Blackmores, Impromy and BioCeuticals practitioner brands sold across Australia and New Zealand, and manufacturing on behalf of third parties within its Braeside facility. The China segment consists of Blackmores brand in China through CBEC (in country), China Export Division, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The International segment consists of Blackmores brands in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Philippines, Vietnam, and Pakistan. The Company's evidence-based range of brands includes Blackmores, a natural health brand; BioCeuticals, and PAW, a natural health product for pets.

Sector Food Processing