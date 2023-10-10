BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advised closed-end funds (the “Funds”) during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”) pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund’s Repurchase Program:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (“BIGZ”), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (“BMEZ”), BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (“BSTZ”), BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (“BCAT”) and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (“ECAT”) have repurchased over $137 million in shares in 2023, leading to over $27 million in NAV accretion.

BIGZ, BSTZ, BMEZ, BCAT, and ECAT have repurchased approximately $447 million in shares, leading to over $85 million in NAV accretion since their Repurchase Programs' respective inceptions.

Since the initial Repurchase Program inception in 2016, BlackRock has repurchased over $1.1 billion in shares across the closed-end fund ("CEF") complex, leading to over $184 million in NAV accretion.

Municipal CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Fund Name Ticker Number of

Shares

Repurchased Total Amount

of Shares

Repurchased Total

Amount of

NAV

Accretion Average

Discount on

Days

Repurchased BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust BFZ 34,606 $385,787 $47,791 -11.2% BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. MUC 735,540 $7,647,378 $1,341,702 -15.1% BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. MUJ 312,775 $3,398,237 $574,036 -14.7% BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. MIY 153,763 $1,650,642 $281,853 -14.9% BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund MPA 42,618 $474,751 $63,876 -12.1% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust BHV 9,633 $96,541 $16,212 -14.4% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust BNY 122,952 $1,217,057 $211,284 -15.1% BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. MHN 158,889 $1,585,881 $272,214 -14.9% BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. MYN 221,503 $2,147,910 $362,206 -14.8% BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. MVF 340,658 $2,236,420 $376,409 -14.7% BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. MVT 166,496 $1,685,265 $291,106 -14.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. MUI 483,701 $5,309,379 $870,034 -14.3% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. MQY 562,040 $6,282,246 $906,467 -12.9% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. MQT 161,131 $1,574,826 $251,602 -14.1% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II BLE 349,645 $3,495,946 $583,128 -14.5% BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust BYM 207,486 $2,220,992 $329,675 -13.1% BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. BKN 148,704 $1,641,023 $242,627 -13.0% BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. MYD 320,004 $3,199,424 $532,652 -14.4% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust BFK 395,136 $3,815,411 $646,636 -14.7% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. MYI 555,665 $5,829,800 $894,539 -13.5% BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. MUE 240,199 $2,269,264 $397,475 -15.0% BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. MHD 425,427 $4,779,984 $808,797 -14.7% BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. MUA 88,775 $826,505 $110,860 -12.3%

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:

Fund Name Ticker Number of

Shares

Repurchased Total Amount

of Shares

Repurchased Total

Amount of

NAV

Accretion Average

Discount on

Days

Repurchased BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust BFZ 1,663,310 $19,512,332 $3,071,465 -13.6% BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. MUC 2,621,333 $28,301,909 $4,494,148 -14.2% BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. MUJ 1,106,333 $12,552,142 $1,940,909 -14.0% BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. MIY 476,746 $5,370,544 $866,490 -14.3% BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund MPA 367,579 $4,241,328 $645,345 -12.9% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust BHV 15,392 $157,923 $25,966 -14.2% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust BNY 401,087 $4,053,212 $692,198 -14.4% BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. MHN 704,554 $7,171,483 $1,121,240 -13.9% BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. MYN 1,005,789 $9,915,953 $1,549,492 -13.9% BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. MVF 1,030,405 $6,903,752 $1,064,057 -13.8% BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. MVT 392,282 $4,085,532 $649,784 -14.0% BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. MUI 1,348,660 $15,345,720 $2,284,385 -13.4% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. MQY 1,012,460 $11,476,304 $1,617,081 -12.6% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. MQT 339,561 $3,397,997 $512,709 -13.5% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II BLE 833,204 $8,560,298 $1,325,686 -13.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust BYM 330,309 $3,599,426 $514,021 -12.7% BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. BKN 376,081 $4,187,507 $591,719 -12.8% BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. MYD 749,894 $7,737,267 $1,185,618 -13.7% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust BFK 877,427 $8,609,992 $1,405,305 -14.3% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. MYI 1,020,790 $10,891,959 $1,598,590 -13.0% BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. MUE 437,902 $4,200,900 $709,986 -14.5% BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. MHD 887,327 $10,165,532 $1,650,197 -14.1% BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. MUA 88,775 $826,505 $110,860 -12.3%

Equity CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Fund Name Ticker Number of

Shares

Repurchased Total Amount

of Shares

Repurchased Total

Amount of

NAV

Accretion Average

Discount on

Days

Repurchased BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust BMEZ 1,515,753 $22,384,628 $4,276,401 -15.7% BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust BIGZ 2,490,297 $17,319,181 $3,938,979 -19.0% BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust BSTZ 845,159 $14,060,665 $3,213,653 -19.1% BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust BCX 1,000,736 $9,420,661 $1,398,013 -13.2% BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust BGY 660,810 $3,485,985 $497,831 -12.9% BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust BOE 351,426 $3,476,988 $534,150 -13.6% BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust BGR 214,134 $2,727,745 $361,972 -12.1%

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:

Fund Name Ticker Number of

Shares

Repurchased Total Amount

of Shares

Repurchased Total

Amount of

NAV

Accretion Average

Discount on

Days

Repurchased BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust BIGZ 18,909,732 $176,860,365 $35,473,427 -18.5% BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust BMEZ 6,155,567 $95,748,350 $17,702,027 -15.6% BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust BSTZ 2,467,361 $41,616,419 $8,535,673 -16.7% BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust BGR 2,211,550 $22,631,112 $3,118,124 -12.3% BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust BDJ 2,974,888 $23,626,347 $2,641,607 -10.1% BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust BOE 7,603,259 $77,598,471 $10,349,962 -12.2% BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust BGY 9,274,687 $49,389,567 $6,386,285 -11.9% BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust BCX 14,201,774 $116,163,619 $16,914,856 -13.1% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust BST 136,367 $2,799,570 $284,111 -9.1%

Multi-Asset CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Fund Name Ticker Number of

Shares

Repurchased Total Amount

of Shares

Repurchased Total

Amount of

NAV

Accretion Average

Discount on

Days

Repurchased BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust BCAT 673,184 $9,718,056 $1,515,672 -13.8% BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust ECAT 489,120 $7,268,837 $1,090,235 -13.4%

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:

Fund Name Ticker Number of

Shares

Repurchased Total Amount

of Shares

Repurchased Total

Amount of

NAV

Accretion Average

Discount on

Days

Repurchased BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust BCAT 5,127,654 $78,243,175 $13,254,684 -15.3% BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust ECAT 3,814,731 $54,526,808 $10,776,340 -16.7%

Fixed Income CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

No Repurchase this quarter.

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:

Fund Name Ticker Number of

Shares

Repurchased Total Amount

of Shares

Repurchased Total

Amount of

NAV

Accretion Average

Discount on

Days

Repurchased BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. HYT 4,695,612 $48,249,031 $6,328,699 -11.8% BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4,222,616 $52,321,626 $7,126,080 -12.1% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. DSU 4,887,450 $54,871,336 $5,651,691 -9.7% BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. FRA 2,000,291 $24,605,346 $3,520,574 -12.8% BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust BGT 1,361,673 $15,886,943 $2,250,227 -12.4% BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. BKT 145,423 $854,488 $79,581 -8.7% BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust BLW 1,341,749 $19,494,225 $2,522,574 -11.4% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust BIT 884,028 $14,722,265 $1,722,801 -10.5%

The amount and timing of any repurchases under each Fund’s Repurchase Program will be determined either at the discretion of the Fund’s management or pursuant to predetermined parameters and instructions subject to market conditions. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. A Fund’s repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under any Repurchase Program will be made on a national securities exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws.

