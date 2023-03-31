Advanced search
    BCAT   US09260U1097

BLACKROCK CAPITAL ALLOCATION TRUST

(BCAT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-30 pm EDT
14.99 USD   +1.28%
12:24aBlackrock Capital Allocation Trust : Section 19 Notice - BCAT March 2023
PU
03/28Saba Capital Management Submits a Nomination Notice to BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
CI
02/27Blackrock Capital Allocation Trust : Section 19 Notice - BCAT February 2023
PU
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust : Section 19 Notice - BCAT March 2023

03/31/2023 | 12:24am EDT
BCAT-AGG

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Cusip: 09260U109

Ticker: BCAT

Record Date

March 15, 2023

Pay Date

March 31, 2023

Distribution Amount per share

$

0.127500

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Current Distribution

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

% Breakdown of the Total

of the Current

Distributions for the Fiscal

Cumulative Distributions for

Distribution

Year to Date

the Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains Net Realized Long-Term Capital GainsReturn of Capital

Total (per common share)

$ $ $ $ $

0.014531 - -11%

$

0.014531 4%

0% $ - 0%

0% $ - 0%

0.112969 0.127500

89% 100%

$ $

0.344569 96%

0.359100 100%Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on February 28, 2023* 0.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 8.94%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3.04%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 1.35%

*Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 2/28/2023 You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the

Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

Disclaimer

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 04:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
