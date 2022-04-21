BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Entered into a Master Note Purchase Agreement for $92,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BCIC” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that the Company entered into a Master Note Purchase Agreement (the “Note Purchase Agreement”) governing the issuance of up to $92.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) in two tranches to qualified institutional investors in a private placement. The Company will issue $35,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes with a fixed interest rate of 5.82% with interest to be paid semi-annually on June 9 and December 9 of each year, beginning on December 9, 2022, and $57,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes bearing interest at a rate equal to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 3.14% with interest to be paid quarterly on March 9, June 9, September 9 and December 9 of each year, beginning on September 9, 2022. In addition, during any time that the rating assigned to the notes declines below investment grade, the Notes will bear interest at a rate that is increased by 1.00%. The Notes will be issued at a closing which is expected to occur on June 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be due on December 9, 2025 unless redeemed, purchased or prepaid prior to such date by the Company or its affiliates in accordance with their terms. The Company may prepay the Notes at its option, subject to a prepayment premium, in an amount equal to 2% on or before June 9, 2023, 1% after June 9, 2023 but on or before June 9, 2024, 0.5% after June 9, 2024 but on or before June 9, 2025 and zero after June 9, 2025. In addition, the Company will be obligated to offer to repay the Notes at par if certain change in control events occur. The Notes are general unsecured obligations of the Company that rank pari passu with all outstanding and future unsecured unsubordinated indebtedness issued by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including investing in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective, making distributions and repaying existing debt, including funding a portion of the redemption price of the Company’s 5.00% Convertible Notes due 2022, which will mature on June 15, 2022.

The Company has entered into a swap agreement with a notional value of $35 million for the first three years of the Notes’ term, pursuant to which the Company will pay a floating rate equal to SOFR, and will receive a fixed rate equal to 2.633%.

The Note Purchase Agreement contains customary terms and conditions for senior unsecured notes issued in a private placement, including, without limitation, affirmative and negative covenants such as information reporting, maintenance of the Company’s status as a business development company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, minimum shareholders’ equity, minimum asset coverage ratio, and prohibitions on certain fundamental changes of the Company. The Note Purchase Agreement also contains customary events of default with customary cure and notice periods, including, without limitation, nonpayment, incorrect representation in any material respect, breach of covenant, cross-default under other indebtedness of the Company or certain significant subsidiaries, certain judgments and orders, and certain events of bankruptcy.

The Notes were offered in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes have not and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, as applicable.

The information on this press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Note Purchase Agreement and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the Note Purchase Agreement which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on April 21, 2022.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

Forward-looking statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which may change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s SEC reports and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) our future operating results; (2) our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; (3) the impact of investments that we expect to make; (4) our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; (5) the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; (6) the financial condition of and ability of our current and prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; (7) our expected financings and investments; (8) the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital, including our ability to obtain continued financing on favorable terms; (9) the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies; (10) the impact of increased competition; (11) the ability of our investment advisor to locate suitable investments for us and to monitor and administer our investments; (12) potential conflicts of interest in the allocation of opportunities between us and other investment funds managed by our investment advisor or its affiliates; (13) the ability of our investment advisor to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) changes in law and policy accompanying the new administration and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) increased geopolitical unrest, terrorist attacks or acts of war, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, or the specific industries of our portfolio companies; (16) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets; (17) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; and (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation and, generally, our tax position.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2022, identifies additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements.

