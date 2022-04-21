Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKCC   US0925331086

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(BKCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:01 pm EDT
4.210 USD   -3.00%
05:31pBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Entered into a Master Note Purchase Agreement for $92,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025
BU
04/20BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 2, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Entered into a Master Note Purchase Agreement for $92,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

04/21/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BCIC” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that the Company entered into a Master Note Purchase Agreement (the “Note Purchase Agreement”) governing the issuance of up to $92.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) in two tranches to qualified institutional investors in a private placement. The Company will issue $35,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes with a fixed interest rate of 5.82% with interest to be paid semi-annually on June 9 and December 9 of each year, beginning on December 9, 2022, and $57,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes bearing interest at a rate equal to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 3.14% with interest to be paid quarterly on March 9, June 9, September 9 and December 9 of each year, beginning on September 9, 2022. In addition, during any time that the rating assigned to the notes declines below investment grade, the Notes will bear interest at a rate that is increased by 1.00%. The Notes will be issued at a closing which is expected to occur on June 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be due on December 9, 2025 unless redeemed, purchased or prepaid prior to such date by the Company or its affiliates in accordance with their terms. The Company may prepay the Notes at its option, subject to a prepayment premium, in an amount equal to 2% on or before June 9, 2023, 1% after June 9, 2023 but on or before June 9, 2024, 0.5% after June 9, 2024 but on or before June 9, 2025 and zero after June 9, 2025. In addition, the Company will be obligated to offer to repay the Notes at par if certain change in control events occur. The Notes are general unsecured obligations of the Company that rank pari passu with all outstanding and future unsecured unsubordinated indebtedness issued by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including investing in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective, making distributions and repaying existing debt, including funding a portion of the redemption price of the Company’s 5.00% Convertible Notes due 2022, which will mature on June 15, 2022.

The Company has entered into a swap agreement with a notional value of $35 million for the first three years of the Notes’ term, pursuant to which the Company will pay a floating rate equal to SOFR, and will receive a fixed rate equal to 2.633%.

The Note Purchase Agreement contains customary terms and conditions for senior unsecured notes issued in a private placement, including, without limitation, affirmative and negative covenants such as information reporting, maintenance of the Company’s status as a business development company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, minimum shareholders’ equity, minimum asset coverage ratio, and prohibitions on certain fundamental changes of the Company. The Note Purchase Agreement also contains customary events of default with customary cure and notice periods, including, without limitation, nonpayment, incorrect representation in any material respect, breach of covenant, cross-default under other indebtedness of the Company or certain significant subsidiaries, certain judgments and orders, and certain events of bankruptcy.

The Notes were offered in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes have not and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, as applicable.

The information on this press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Note Purchase Agreement and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the Note Purchase Agreement which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on April 21, 2022.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

Forward-looking statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which may change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s SEC reports and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) our future operating results; (2) our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; (3) the impact of investments that we expect to make; (4) our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; (5) the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; (6) the financial condition of and ability of our current and prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; (7) our expected financings and investments; (8) the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital, including our ability to obtain continued financing on favorable terms; (9) the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies; (10) the impact of increased competition; (11) the ability of our investment advisor to locate suitable investments for us and to monitor and administer our investments; (12) potential conflicts of interest in the allocation of opportunities between us and other investment funds managed by our investment advisor or its affiliates; (13) the ability of our investment advisor to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) changes in law and policy accompanying the new administration and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) increased geopolitical unrest, terrorist attacks or acts of war, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, or the specific industries of our portfolio companies; (16) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets; (17) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; and (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation and, generally, our tax position.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2022, identifies additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements.

Available Information

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s filings with the SEC, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com. The information contained on our website is not a part of this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
05:31pBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Entered into a Master Note Purchase Agreement ..
BU
04/20BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 2..
BU
03/16BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03TRANSCRIPT : BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/02BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31..
PU
03/02BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
03/02BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
03/02Earnings Flash (BKCC) BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.08
MT
03/02BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ende..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52,0 M - -
Net income 2022 25,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 9,22%
Capitalization 320 M 320 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,34 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Edward Keenan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nik Singhal President & Managing Director-Investor Relations
Abby Miller Financial Controller
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Maureen K. Usifer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.50%320
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.90%10 969
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.89%6 541
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.42%4 523
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.34%4 408
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION0.83%3 318