  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKCC   US0925331086

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(BKCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2022-10-03 pm EDT
3.430 USD   +1.18%
04:02pBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 3, 2022
BU
09/20Blackrock Capital Investment Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 3, 2022

10/03/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BlackRock Capital Investment" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022 after the close of the financial markets.

BlackRock Capital Investment invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, November 4, 2022 to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. The Company's third quarter earnings release will be available in the investor relations section of its website, www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (877) 502-9276 or from outside the United States, +1 (786) 460-7166, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 and reference the BlackRock Capital Investment Conference Call (ID Number 8305226). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com. This teleconference can also be accessed using Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Firefox via this link: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Once clicked-on, please enter your information to be connected. Please note that the link becomes active fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference and the webcast will be available for replay by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022. The replay of the teleconference can be accessed via the following link: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Replay. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Formed in 2005, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

Available Information

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52,2 M - -
Net income 2022 15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 248 M 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,87x
EV / Sales 2023 9,20x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 85,6%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,39 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Edward Keenan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nik Singhal President & Managing Director-Investor Relations
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Maureen K. Usifer Independent Director
Jerrold B. Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION-15.25%248
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-20.34%8 532
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-19.05%4 814
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-8.49%3 658
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.51%3 514
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-16.37%3 313