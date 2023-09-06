Merger of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. ("TCPC") (Nasdaq: TCPC) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. ("BCIC")
(Nasdaq: BKCC)
September 2023
Legal Disclaimer
This presentation (the "Presentation") is preliminary in nature and solely for information and discussion purposes and must not be relied upon for any other purpose. This Presentation includes the slides that follow, the oral presentation of the slides by members of TCPC, BCIC, BlackRock or any person on their behalf, the question-and-answer session that follows that oral presentation, copies of this Presentation and any materials distributed at, or in connection with, this Presentation. By participating in the meeting, or by reading the Presentation slides, you will be deemed to have (i) agreed to the following limitations and notifications and made the following undertakings and (ii) acknowledged that you understand the legal and regulatory sanctions attached to the misuse, disclosure or improper circulation of this Presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this Presentation constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition of BCIC or TCPC or the merger of BCIC with and into a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of TCPC (the "Merger"). The forward- looking statements may include statements as to: future operating results of BCIC and TCPC and distribution projections; business prospects of BCIC and TCPC and the prospects of their portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that BCIC and TCPC expect to make. In addition, words
such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "seek," "plan," "should," "estimate," "project" and "intend" indicate forward-looking statements, although not
all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including the uncertainties associated with (i) the timing or likelihood of the Merger closing; (ii) the expected synergies and savings associated with the Merger; (iii) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger, including the expected accretion to net investment income and the elimination or reduction of certain expenses and costs due to the Merger; (iv) the percentage of BCIC and TCPC stockholders voting in favor of the proposals submitted for their approval; (v) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; (vi) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Merger may not be satisfied or waived; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from ongoing business operations; (viii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the Merger may result in significant costs of defense and liability; (ix) changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including the impacts of inflation and rising interest rates; (x) risks associated with possible disruption in the operations of BCIC and TCPC or the economy generally due to terrorism, war or other geopolitical conflict (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine), natural disasters or public health crises and epidemics; (xi) future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); (xii) conditions in BCIC's and TCPC's operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; and (xiii) other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in BCIC's and TCPC's publicly disseminated documents and filings. BCIC and TCPC have based the forward-looking statements included in this Presentation on information available to them on the date hereof, and they assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although BCIC and TCPC undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that they may make directly to you or through reports that BCIC and TCPC in the future may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Joint Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement (each as defined below), annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.
Legal Disclaimer
No Offer or Solicitation
This Presentation is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus or an advertisement and the communication of this Presentation is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in BCIC, TCPC or in any fund or other investment vehicle managed by BlackRock or any of its affiliates.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the Merger, BCIC and TCPC plan to file with the SEC and mail to their respective stockholders a joint proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the "Joint Proxy Statement"), and TCPC plans to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form N-14 (the "Registration Statement") that will include the Joint Proxy Statement and a prospectus of TCPC. The Joint Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement will each contain important information about BCIC, TCPC, the Merger and related matters. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act. STOCKHOLDERS OF BCIC AND TCPC ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BKCC, TCPC, THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov and, for documents filed by BKCC, from BCIC's website at http://www.blackrockbkcc.com and, for documents filed by TCPC, from TCPC's website at http://www.tcpcapital.com.
Participants in the Solicitation
BCIC, its directors, certain of its executive officers and certain employees and officers of BlackRock Capital Investment Advisors, LLC and its affiliates may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of BCIC is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023. TCPC, its directors, certain of its executive officers and certain employees and officers of Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC and its affiliates may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of TCPC is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2023. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the BCIC and TCPC stockholders in connection with the Merger will be contained in the Joint Proxy Statement when such document becomes available. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.
Unless otherwise indicated, all data provided herein is as of June 30, 2023.
Benefits to Shareholders of a Proposed Merger
The Board of Directors for both BDCs have unanimously approved the Merger and
believe the transaction will create meaningful benefits to shareholders
Enhanced Scale
Accretive to NII
The combined company will have enhanced scale,
Expected to drive NII accretion through reduced
including a larger asset base which may lead to
management fees, lower combined operating
improved trading dynamics, including a wider
expenses(1) that could exceed $2 million annually
investor base and additional liquidity
and opportunities for continued portfolio growth
through combined leverage capacity
Improved Access to Capital
As a larger entity, the combined company is expected to have better access to capital, including the potential to access debt financing on more favorable terms
Diversified Portfolio with Significant Overlap
Acquisition of a known, diversified portfolio with significant investment overlap to be managed under current investment team
(1) Operating expenses excluding advisory fees and finance / borrowing costs.
Additional Transaction Benefits Agreed to by the Advisor
Fee Reduction
NII Coverage
Transaction Costs
- Amanagement fee reduction from 1.50% to 1.25% for assets equal to or below 200% of the net asset value of TCPC (1)
- TCPC's incentive fee structure to remain unchanged at 17.5% over a 7% cumulative total return hurdle
- A waiver of all or a portion of advisory fees to the extent the adjusted net investment income of TCPC on a per share basis(2) is less than $0.32 per share in any of the first 4 fiscal quarters ending after the closing of the transaction(3)
- Advisor coverageof 50% of merger transaction costs for both TCPC and BCIC, up to a combined cap of $6 million(4)
- Management fee on assets that exceed 200% of the net asset value of TCPC will remain 1.00%
- Determined by dividing the adjusted net investment income of TCPC by the weighted average outstanding shares of TCPC during the relevant quarter
- The first of which will be the quarter in which the Merger closing occurs if it does not close on the last day of the quarter
- Or, if transaction closing does not occur because the requisite approval of BCIC or TCPC shareholders is not obtained, then up to a combined cap of $3 million
