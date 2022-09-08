Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.

The Board of Directors of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT, CUSIP: 09255P107) (the “Fund”) today announced the early declaration of a regular monthly distribution for October. Shares of the Fund acquired after October 3, 2022 will not be entitled to the distribution. We expect that the Fund will declare its November distribution on November 1, 2022.

Declaration- 9/8/2022 Ex-Date- 10/4/2022 Record- 10/5/2022 Payable-10/31/2022

Fund Ticker Distribution Change From Prior Distribution BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.* HYT $0.077900 -

* In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), the Fund posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. This information can be found in the “Closed-End Funds” section of www.blackrock.com. As applicable, the final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

The Fund has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”). The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors. Under the Plan, the Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The estimated sources of the Fund’s distribution as of September 8, 2022, which does not include the upcoming September 14, 2022 Ex-Date, and for its current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of September 8, 2022 Fund Distribution Net Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital HYT $0.077900 $0.052346 (67%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.025554 (33%)

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through September 8, 2022 Fund Distribution Net Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital HYT $0.545300 $0.449336 (82%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.095964 (18%)

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information: Fund Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on 7/31/2022 Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 7/31/2022 Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 7/31/2022 Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 7/31/2022 HYT 4.45% 9.22% -11.52% 4.61%

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s current distributions or from the terms of the Plan.

The amount distributed per share under the Plan is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board. The Plan will be subject to ongoing review by the Board to determine whether the Plan should be continued, modified or terminated. The Board may amend the terms of the Plan or suspend or terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s shareholders if it deems such actions to be in the best interest of the Fund or its shareholders. The amendment or termination of the Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Fundwith the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Fund. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.

