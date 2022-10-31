Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSU   US09255R2022

BLACKROCK DEBT STRATEGIES FUND, INC.

(DSU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
9.130 USD   +0.88%
04:30aBlackrock Debt Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice - DSU October 2022
PU
09/08BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for repurchase its own shares, representing 5% of its issued share capital.
CI
09/08BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice - DSU October 2022

10/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.

Cusip: 09255R202

Ticker: DSU

Record Date

October 14, 2022

Pay Date

October 31, 2022

Distribution Amount per share

$

0.070500

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

Total Cumulative

of the Current

Distributions for the Fiscal

Distributions for the

Current Distribution

Distribution

Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

$

0.064173

91%

$

0.536859

97%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Return of Capital

$

0.006327

9%

$

0.017641

3%

Total (per common share)

$

0.070500

100%

$

0.554500

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on September 30, 2022

3.05%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022

8.29%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022

-7.21%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022

4.74%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Funds Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

Disclaimer

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLACKROCK DEBT STRATEGIES FUND, INC.
04:30aBlackrock Debt Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice - DSU October 2022
PU
09/08BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for repurchase its own..
CI
09/08BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
09/01BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
08/20Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund : Shareholder Report - Semi-Annual - Taxable 4
PU
07/29Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice - DSU July 2022
PU
06/21Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice - DSU June 2022
PU
05/31Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice - DSU May 2022
PU
04/20Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice - DSU April 2022
PU
03/04BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,6 M - -
Net income 2021 34,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 6,21%
Capitalization 425 M 425 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales 2021 22,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BLACKROCK DEBT STRATEGIES FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK DEBT STRATEGIES FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John M. Perlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Trent W. Walker Chief Financial Officer
Karen P. Robards Co-Chairman
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman-Trustees Board
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK DEBT STRATEGIES FUND, INC.-21.97%425
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.50%9 962
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.64%5 433
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.78%3 917
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.23%3 781
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.71%3 125