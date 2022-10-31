BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund : Section 19 Notice - DSU October 2022

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.

Cusip: 09255R202

Ticker: DSU

Record Date October 14, 2022 Pay Date October 31, 2022 Distribution Amount per share $ 0.070500

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the % Breakdown Total Cumulative Total Cumulative of the Current Distributions for the Fiscal Distributions for the Current Distribution Distribution Year to Date Fiscal Year to Date Net Income $ 0.064173 91% $ 0.536859 97% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $ - 0% $ - 0% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $ - 0% $ - 0% Return of Capital $ 0.006327 9% $ 0.017641 3% Total (per common share) $ 0.070500 100% $ 0.554500 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on September 30, 2022 3.05% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 8.29% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 -7.21% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4.74%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Funds Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052