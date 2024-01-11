Official BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES TRUST press release

BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advised closed-end funds (the “Funds”) during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”) pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2024, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV.

Since the initial Repurchase Program’s inception in 2016, BlackRock has repurchased approximately $1.3 billion in shares across the closed-end fund (“CEF”) complex, leading to approximately $203 million in NAV accretion.



BlackRock repurchased approximately $116 million in shares across the entire CEF complex in the fourth quarter, leading to over $18 million in NAV accretion.

Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund’s Repurchase Program:

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended December 31, 2023:

Repurchased BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust BGR 148,801 $1,892,516 $254,301 -12.2% BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust BOE 354,098 $3,370,798 $558,139 -14.6% BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust BGY 442,743 $2,213,453 $357,917 -14.4% BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust BCX 494,715 $4,371,234 $723,884 -14.5% BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust BFZ 175,930 $1,861,690 $267,046 -12.9% BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. MUC 723,108 $7,159,350 $1,240,746 -15.0% BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. MUJ 291,038 $3,033,664 $527,648 -15.0% BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. MIY 162,304 $1,641,613 $300,664 -15.6% BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund MPA 44,513 $473,791 $64,616 -12.4% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust BHV 8,007 $76,388 $13,851 -15.6% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust BNY 119,457 $1,108,677 $201,198 -15.6% BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. MHN 185,832 $1,758,780 $317,066 -15.7% BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. MYN 267,587 $2,456,802 $438,584 -15.6% BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. MVF 359,617 $2,290,334 $371,398 -14.4% BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. MVT 116,098 $1,121,109 $200,132 -15.4% BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. MUI 530,166 $5,538,080 $922,191 -14.5% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. MQY 396,601 $4,077,459 $643,848 -13.9% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. MQT 123,840 $1,147,926 $189,350 -14.5% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II BLE 296,404 $2,832,282 $476,357 -14.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust BYM 188,220 $1,882,032 $309,035 -14.2% BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. BKN 131,572 $1,371,309 $212,867 -13.8% BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. MYD 436,290 $4,092,844 $708,911 -14.7% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust BFK 308,814 $2,852,177 $478,444 -14.7% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. MYI 662,640 $6,641,600 $1,019,593 -13.5% BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. MUE 169,836 $1,553,510 $273,688 -15.3% BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. MHD 327,845 $3,482,344 $608,994 -15.1% BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. MUA 128,885 $1,141,049 $160,811 -12.5% BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust BTT 2,194,165 $44,438,097 $6,339,946 -12.6%

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of December 31, 2023:

Repurchased BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust BGR 2,360,351 $24,523,628 $3,372,426 -12.3% BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust BDJ 2,974,888 $23,626,347 $2,641,607 -10.1% BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust BOE 7,957,357 $80,969,269 $10,908,102 -12.3% BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust BGY 9,717,430 $51,603,020 $6,744,203 -12.0% BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust BMEZ 6,155,567 $95,748,350 $17,702,027 -15.6% BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust BSTZ 2,467,361 $41,616,419 $8,535,673 -16.7% BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust BIGZ 18,909,732 $176,860,365 $35,473,427 -18.5% BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust BCAT 5,127,654 $78,243,175 $13,254,684 -15.3% BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust ECAT 3,814,731 $54,526,808 $10,776,340 -16.7% BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust BCX 14,696,489 $120,534,852 $17,638,740 -13.2% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust BST 136,367 $2,799,570 $284,111 -9.1% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. HYT 4,695,612 $48,249,031 $6,328,699 -11.8% BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4,222,616 $52,321,626 $7,126,080 -12.1% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. DSU 4,887,450 $54,871,336 $5,651,691 -9.7% BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. FRA 2,000,291 $24,605,346 $3,520,574 -12.8% BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust BGT 1,361,673 $15,886,943 $2,250,227 -12.4% BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. BKT 145,423 $854,488 $79,581 -8.7% BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust BLW 1,341,749 $19,494,225 $2,522,574 -11.4% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust BIT 884,028 $14,722,265 $1,722,801 -10.5% BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust BFZ 1,839,240 $21,374,023 $3,338,512 -13.5% BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. MUC 3,344,441 $35,461,259 $5,734,895 -14.3% BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. MUJ 1,397,371 $15,585,806 $2,468,557 -14.2% BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. MIY 639,050 $7,012,157 $1,167,154 -14.6% BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund MPA 412,092 $4,715,120 $709,961 -12.8% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust BHV 23,399 $234,311 $39,817 -14.6% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust BNY 520,544 $5,161,889 $893,396 -14.6% BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. MHN 890,386 $8,930,263 $1,438,306 -14.1% BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. MYN 1,273,376 $12,372,756 $1,988,077 -14.2% BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. MVF 1,390,022 $9,194,087 $1,435,454 -13.9% BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. MVT 508,380 $5,206,641 $849,916 -14.3% BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. MUI 1,878,826 $20,883,800 $3,206,576 -13.6% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. MQY 1,409,061 $15,553,762 $2,260,929 -12.9% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. MQT 463,401 $4,545,923 $702,059 -13.7% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II BLE 1,129,608 $11,392,579 $1,802,043 -14.1% BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust BYM 518,529 $5,481,458 $823,055 -13.2% BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. BKN 507,653 $5,558,815 $804,586 -13.1% BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. MYD 1,186,184 $11,830,111 $1,894,529 -13.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust BFK 1,186,241 $11,462,169 $1,883,749 -14.4% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. MYI 1,683,430 $17,533,558 $2,618,183 -13.2% BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. MUE 607,738 $5,754,410 $983,674 -14.7% BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. MHD 1,215,172 $13,647,877 $2,259,191 -14.4% BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. MUA 217,660 $1,967,553 $271,671 -12.4% BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust BTT 2,293,753 $46,483,421 $6,604,379 -12.5%

The amount and timing of any repurchases under each Fund’s Repurchase Program will be determined either at the discretion of the Fund’s management or pursuant to predetermined parameters and instructions subject to market conditions. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. A Fund’s repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under any Repurchase Program will be made on a national securities exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities, health epidemics and/or pandemics and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.

