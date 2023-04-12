BlackRock Closed-End Fund Share Repurchase Program Update Press Release Actions Download Email Add to favorites Information Information Description: Dividend Press Release Publication date: Apr 11, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

Advanced search
    CII   US09256A1097

BLACKROCK ENHANCED CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND, INC.

(CII)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
17.81 USD   +0.79%
04/12/2023 | 05:00am EDT
Contact:

1-800-882-0052

BlackRock to Host Municipal Closed-End Fund Update Call on April 6, 2023 at 2:00pm ET

New York, April 5, 2023 - BlackRock Advisors, LLC ("BlackRock") will host a conference call on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:00pm ET featuring Sean Carney, Head of Municipal Strategy, and Phil Soccio, Portfolio Manager for the Municipal Fixed Income business. Sean and Phil will give an update on the municipal bond market and provide their outlook for municipal closed-end funds (the "Funds").

Call details:

Date

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time

2:00pm ET

Dial in

1-323-701-0205

Passcode

584268

Automatic connection by phone

Click here to be automatically connected

Questions

Please send questions to cef@blackrock.com

For more information on BlackRock's closed-end funds, please visit:

www.blackrock.com/CEF

Investing involves risks, including possible loss of principal.

Carefully consider each Fund's investment objective, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, if applicable, or shareholder report which may be obtained by visiting the SEC Edgar database. Read the prospectus, if applicable, or shareholder report carefully before investing.

This material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as research or investment or tax advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy, nor shall any securities be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the "Closed-end Funds" section of www.blackrock.comas well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock's website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock's website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund's or BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund's net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities, health epidemics and/or pandemics and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock's ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these

or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock's website is not a part of this press release.

NOT FDIC INSURED │ MAY LOSE VALUE │ NO BANK GUARANTEE

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA

© 2023 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 08:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
