BLACKROCK ENHANCED CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND, INC.

(CII)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund : Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions

12/31/2020 | 04:31pm EST
Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT) (collectively, the “Funds”) paid the following distributions per share:

Fund

Pay Date

Per Share

BCX

December 31, 2020

$0.040000

BDJ

December 31, 2020

$0.050000

BGR

December 31, 2020

$0.037500

BGY

December 31, 2020

$0.033800

BME

December 31, 2020

$0.200000

BMEZ

December 31, 2020

$0.100000

BOE

December 31, 2020

$0.063000

BUI

December 31, 2020

$0.121000

CII

December 31, 2020

$0.087500

BST

December 31, 2020

$0.187000

BSTZ

December 31, 2020

$0.115000

BCAT

December 31, 2020

$0.104100

Each of the Funds has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”) to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of December 31, 2020

Fund

Distribution

Net Investment
Income

Net Realized Short-
Term Gains

Net Realized Long-
Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.040000

$0.008336 (21%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.031664 (79%)

BDJ1

$0.050000

$0.010687 (21%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.039313 (79%)

BGR1

$0.037500

$0.022150 (59%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.015350 (41%)

BGY1

$0.033800

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.033800 (100%)

BME1

$0.200000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.200000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

BMEZ

$0.100000

$0 (0%)

$0.100000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE1

$0.063000

$0.006414 (10%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.056586 (90%)

BUI1

$0.121000

$0.038573 (32%)

$0 (0%)

$0.082427 (68%)

$0 (0%)

CII1

$0.087500

$0.004987 (6%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.082513 (94%)

BST1

$0.187000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.187000 (100%)

BSTZ1

$0.115000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.115000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

BCAT1

$0.104100

$0.026945 (26%)

$0.031350 (30%)

$0 (0%)

$0.045805 (44%)

 

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through December 31, 2020

Fund

Distribution

Net Investment
Income

Net Realized Short-
Term Gains

Net Realized Long-
Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.526400

$0.202689 (39%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.323711 (61%)

BDJ1

$0.600000

$0.294002 (49%)

$0 (0%)

$0.208908 (35%)

$0.097090 (16%)

BGR1

$0.657700

$0.317261 (48%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.340439 (52%)

BGY1

$0.405600

$0.117881 (29%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.287719 (71%)

BME1

$2.400000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$1.186350 (49%)

$1.213650 (51%)

BMEZ

$0.900000

$0 (0%)

$0.900000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE1

$0.756000

$0.265620 (35%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.490380 (65%)

BUI1

$1.452000

$0.309181 (21%)

$0 (0%)

$0.285086 (20%)

$0.857733 (59%)

CII1

$1.050000

$0.134480 (13%)

$0 (0%)

$0.585029 (56%)

$0.330491 (31%)

BST1

$2.050500

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.898847 (44%)

$1.151653 (56%)

BSTZ1

$1.245000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.152635 (12%)

$1.092365 (88%)

BCAT1

$0.104100

$0.026945 (26%)

$0.031350 (30%)

$0 (0%)

$0.045805 (44%)

1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund’s net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund

Average annual total
return (in relation to
NAV) for the 5-year
period ending on
11/30/2020

Annualized current
distribution rate
expressed as a
percentage of NAV as of
11/30/2020

Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV) for
the fiscal year through
11/30/2020

Cumulative fiscal year
distributions as a
percentage of NAV
as of 11/30/2020

BCX

6.24%

6.01%

(4.46)%

6.09%

BDJ

8.14%

6.59%

(2.50)%

6.04%

BGR

(6.16)%

5.65%

(31.12)%

7.78%

BGY

5.94%

6.38%

5.42%

5.85%

BME

11.65%

5.49%

12.04%

5.03%

BMEZ*

46.97%

4.23%

46.97%

2.82%

BOE

6.22%

6.29%

4.76%

5.77%

BUI

11.49%

6.26%

12.28%

5.74%

CII

11.35%

5.64%

10.41%

5.17%

BST

27.82%

4.68%

55.34%

3.88%

BSTZ*

88.00%

3.95%

75.04%

3.23%

BCAT*

3.80%

6.02%

3.80%

0.50%

* Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 11/30/2020.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s current distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Funds or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14,8 M - -
Net income 2019 163 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,68x
Yield 2019 5,79%
Capitalization 771 M 771 M -
EV / Sales 2018 43,4x
EV / Sales 2019 51,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John M. Perlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Richard E. Cavanagh Co-Chairman
Karen P. Robards Co-Chairman
Neal J. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Frank J. Fabozzi Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK ENHANCED CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND, INC.1.28%771
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-10.72%7 037
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-8.19%3 416
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.06%2 551
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.41%2 302
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-33.08%2 031
