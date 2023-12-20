Official BLACKROCK ENHANCED CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND, INC. press release
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund : Section 19 Notice - CII December 2023
December 20, 2023 at 11:13 am EST
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.
Cusip: 09256A109
Ticker: CII
Record Date
December 15, 2023
Pay Date
December 20, 2023
Distribution Amount per share
$
0.099500
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
% Breakdown of the
% Breakdown
Total Cumulative
Total Cumulative
of the Current
Distributions for the
Distributions for the
Current Distribution
Distribution
Fiscal Year to Date
Fiscal Year to Date
Net Income
$
0.009456
10%
$
0.084620
7%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$
-
0%
$
-
0%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$
0.090044
90%
$
1.109380
93%
Return of Capital
$
-
0%
$
-
0%
Total (per common share)
$
0.099500
100%
$
1.194000
100%
Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on November 30, 2023
10.37%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023
6.24%
Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023
15.70%
Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023
5.72%
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during
its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Inc. published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 16:12:06 UTC.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of equity securities of the United States and foreign issuers. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. The Trust also seeks to achieve its investment objective by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call and put options. In addition to its option strategy on indices, the Trust may pursue a strategy that includes the writing (selling) of both call and put options on individual common stocks. The Trust invests in various sectors, including Information technology, consumer discretionary, communication services, financials, health care, industrials, materials, energy, consumer staples, and real estate. Investment manager of the Trust is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.