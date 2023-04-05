BlackRock to Host Municipal Closed-End Fund Update Call on April 6, 2023 at 2:00pm ET Press Release Actions Download Email Add to favorites Information Information Description: Dividend Press Release Publication date: Apr 5, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT) (collectively, the "Plan Funds") have adopted a managed distribution plan (a "Plan") to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Plan Fund's Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Plan Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, each Plan Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), each of the Funds noted above posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes.

BME $0.639000 $0.040770 (6%) $0.233210 (36%) $0.365020 (58%) $0 (0%) BMEZ1 $0.435000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.435000 (100%) BOE1 $0.189000 $0.020200 (11%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.168800 (89%) BUI1 $0.363000 $0.097790 (27%) $0 (0%) $0.134330 (37%) $0.130880 (36%) CII $0.298500 $0.027600 (9%) $0.164390 (55%) $0.106510 (36%) $0 (0%) BST1 $0.750000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.750000 (100%) BSTZ1 $0.545300 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.469330 (86%) $0.075970 (14%) BIGZ1 $0.210000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.210000 (100%) EGF1 $0.123000 $0.046894 (38%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.076106 (62%) DSU1 $0.227800 $0.222894 (98%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.004906 (2%) FRA $0.272400 $0.272400 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BGT $0.264500 $0.264500 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) HYT1 $0.233700 $0.152377 (65%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.081323 (35%) BTZ1 $0.251700 $0.154930 (62%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.096770 (38%) BLW1 $0.294300 $0.217327 (74%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.076973 (26%) BHK1 $0.223800 $0.114031 (51%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.109769 (49%) BIT1 $0.618500 $0.358542 (58%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.259958 (42%) BCAT1 $0.359100 $0.014531 (4%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.344569 (96%) ECAT1 $0.350000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.350000 (100%)

1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder's investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Average annual total Annualized current Cumulative total Cumulative fiscal year return (in relation to distribution rate return (in relation to distributions as a Fund NAV) for the 5-year expressed as a NAV) for the fiscal percentage of NAV as period ending on percentage of NAV as year through of 2/28/2023 2/28/2023 of 2/28/2023 2/28/2023 BCX 9.43% 5.55% 0.74% 0.93%

