Selected CEF Asset Coverage and Leverage Ratios Performance Report Actions Information Information Description: VRDP/VMTP Minimum Asset Coverage and Effective Leverage Ratio Publication date: Jan 3, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.

Cusip: 09256A109

Ticker: CII

Record Date December 16, 2022 Pay Date December 30, 2022 Distribution Amount per share $ 1.005870

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the % Breakdown Total Cumulative Total Cumulative of the Current Distributions for the Distributions for the Current Distribution Distribution Fiscal Year to Date Fiscal Year to Date Net Income $ 0.009769 1% $ 0.060860 2% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $ - 0% $ 0.431470 21% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $ 0.996101 99% $ 1.608040 77% Return of Capital $ - 0% $ - 0% Total (per common share) $ 1.005870 100% $ 2.100370 100% Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on November 30, 2022 8.93% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 6.19% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 -7.58% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 5.68%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052