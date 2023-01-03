Advanced search
    CII   US09256A1097

BLACKROCK ENHANCED CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND, INC.

(CII)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2023-01-03 am EST
17.11 USD   -0.09%
Selected CEF Asset Coverage and Leverage Ratios Performance Report Actions Information Information Description: VRDP/VMTP Minimum Asset Coverage and Effective Leverage Ratio Publication date: Jan 3, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

01/03/2023 | 09:58am EST
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.

Cusip: 09256A109

Ticker: CII

Record Date

December 16, 2022

Pay Date

December 30, 2022

Distribution Amount per share

$

1.005870

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

Total Cumulative

of the Current

Distributions for the

Distributions for the

Current Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

$

0.009769

1%

$

0.060860

2%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

0.431470

21%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

0.996101

99%

$

1.608040

77%

Return of Capital

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Total (per common share)

$

1.005870

100%

$

2.100370

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on November 30, 2022

8.93%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022

6.19%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022

-7.58%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022

5.68%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

Disclaimer

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 14:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,3 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,04  - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,42x
Yield 2021 4,98%
Capitalization 755 M 755 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 61,0x
EV / Sales 2021 95,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BLACKROCK ENHANCED CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK ENHANCED CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John M. Perlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Trent W. Walker Chief Financial Officer
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman-Trustees Board
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Frank J. Fabozzi Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK ENHANCED CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND, INC.0.00%755
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.00%9 557
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.00%4 952
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.00%4 023
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.00%3 888
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.90%3 536